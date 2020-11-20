Police commissioner Angelo Gafa is to testify before the public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Gafa was appointed to the top policing job in June, replacing Lawrence Cutajar, who stepped down after enduring criticism that he failed to investigate several allegations involving the government.

Last week former economy minister Chris Cardona gave evidence to the board, repeating his claim that unnamed people have attempted to frame him for the assassination.

Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb attack outside her home in October 2017 and the public inquiry was set up last year to establish if the state could have prevented her murder.

