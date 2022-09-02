The compilation of evidence against a man accused of murdering and raping a student in Sliema continues on Friday.

Abner Aquilina had been deemed mentally unfit to appear in previous hearings but he is present in court.

During the last sitting, the court heard that he was filmed confessing to police that he murdered, then raped student Paulina Dembska and that Satan was telling him to "kill more people".

He denies all charges against him.

The body of the 29-year-old was found in Independence Gardens early on January 2.

A court-appointed architect, an IT expert and several psychiatrists are expected to testify.

LIVE BLOG

French diplomat alerted police

12pm Sally Ann Felice, a police officer stationed at Sliema, describes attending the scene of the murder and speaking to a French diplomat who was the first to spot the victim and alert the police.

Mobile phone data

11.58am Marie Claire Tabone, a representative of telecommunications company Melita, is testifying now. She says the mobile phone operator got a request from the police to supply data from a phone registered in the name of a relative of Aquilina. The company supplied call logs, data logs and localization data of the phone from November 2021 to January 2022.

Witness thought the man was 'doing press-ups'

11.49am A St Julian's resident, Patrick Borg, is the next witness. He tells the court that he goes out for daily walks in the area where the body was found.

He says at around 5am on January 2 he was heading from Sliema to St Julian’s. At one point he spotted a person wearing a maroon top and doing press-ups. He thought to himself, “Ara this guy! How energetic he is this morning!” Then as he went past he looked back and saw another leg, raised and at a right angle.

He only saw the scene for a split second, he tells the court.

"At the time I was saying the rosary on the radio, which started at 5am," he tells the court.

Four volumes of photos

11.37am One of the forensic experts says they have four volumes of photos documenting different places and stages of their investigations. The defence asks for a copy.

Forensic officers testify

11.26am We're back with two forensic officers. They describe assessing the victim's half-naked body, covered with a white sheet and located on the ramp leading down to Independence gardens. There was bruising on the face, and injuries to the chest and genital area. Hair was on the railing and there was "reddish liquid" there too. They also assessed Aquilina's Kymco bike and the victim's belongings at the hostel where she was staying.

Mobile data corroborated footage

11.18am Mobile data from both phones also showed the victim and the accused's movements. This data corroborated the footage detailed by the IT expert. A Melita SIM card from Aquilina proved "of utmost importance" to the investigations and is still being analysed, the expert tells the court before presenting his report to court.

'Presidential pardon'

11.08am The IT expert continues describing the footage. He is now talking about police bodycams. Abner was shown seated on a bench opposite the church as police surround him, and then take him to the polyclinic. He is given a bottle of water,which he slams on floor. He then puts his face close to the bodycam and insists on a “presidential pardon signed by the prime minister".

Movements caught on camera

11.01am Abner Aquilina's movements were also captured on CCTV. He drove a scooter from Zejtun to the Sliema seafront, near the LOVE monument, and onwards to the Mariott Hotel. He went into the garage behind the hotel and parked his scooter there.

He walked through the hotel and tried to open the reception door leading to Balluta Bay but it was closed. Eventually, he got out through a side door and crossed the street at 4-4.30am.

He crossed to the front and walked towards Balluta church. At the same time, Paulina Dembska crossed the same street and parted ways with her friend and walked towards Fortizza.

There were young people walking along the front and looking back as though intimidated by Aquilina who was following them.

All this was caught on CCTV footage. At one point the expert lost visibility. Aquilina was seen again heading back to Balluta where he was arrested.

Footage from 23 CCTV cameras

11.01am IT expert Keith Cutajar describes going on site to collect and analyse CCTV data. There were some 23 cameras and it took over a week to gather all the footage from the Sliema and St Julian’s areas. He also analysed the bodycam footage from six officers present at Aquilina's arrest. There was also laptop footage showing the victim talking to a man inside the hostel before her murder. The expert was able to track her movements using CCTV footage.

Footage of arrest

10.48am Police Superintendent Gary Scerri from the homicide squad is up next. He was tasked to take Aquilina under custody and Scerri instructed his officers to keep their body cams switched on all the time. His hands were placed in paper envelopes so that nail scrapings could be taken later for DNA purposes. There's footage of the entire procedure.

No sign of life

10.44am Stephanie Palmier appears next. She is a doctor who was on duty at the Floriana polyclinic on the night of the murder. A call came through about the body found at the Sliema gardens. The doctor went on site and was told that the woman was dead. The corpse was part naked and there was no sign of life, she tells the court.

Aquilina attacked psychiatrist

10.40am The defence lawyer reveals that yesterday Aquilina attacked a senior psychiatrist.

Defence objects

10.36am Mario Mifsud, the defence lawyer representing Aquilina, questions why the psychiatrists had to refer to the specific case in order to assess his state of mind. One of the psychiatrists, Joseph Cassar, says this was necessary and says Aquilina's lawyer was present during the assessment.

'Wanted to have sex with a dead body'

10.32am The experts' observations continue. The amount of detail about the murder showed that Aquilina remembered a lot about that incident and his tactic could be to avoid answering questions. He not only wanted to have sex with the woman but to do so with a dead body. He had enough mental capacity to engage a lawyer to assist him, knowing that he needed one.

'Angry towards women'

10.27am Stefano Filletti, lawyer for the victim's family, goes through the report. The final conclusion, in March, was that he appeared to have no delusions. He has an anti-social personality, is angry towards the world and women, Filletti reads from the report.

Psychiatrists testify

10.21am Three psychiatrists, Joseph Cassar, Christian Sant and Carmen Sammut testify. They were asked to document the mental state of the accused, if he can appear in court and whether he understands court proceedings.

Abner Aquilina in court

10.17am The accused is in court this morning. He has changed his appearance: longer brown curly hair, and sporting a goatee. Inspector Wayne Camilleri is prosecuting him, along with Attorney General lawyers Anthony Vella and Darlene Grima. Stefano Filletti is representing Paulina Dembska's family.