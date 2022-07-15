The compilation of evidence against Abner Aquilina for the murder of student Paulina Dembska continues on Friday.

Aquilina is accused of raping and murdering the Polish woman, whose body was found at Sliema's Independence Gardens on January 2.

When the case was last in court, a magistrate ruled Aquilina was insane at the time of the killing, after hearing the opinion of three psychiatrists.

It means the Attorney General must now decide whether to proceed with an insanity trial (referred to as ġurin in Maltese) or continue the case, where the issue of insanity will be decided along with the rest of the case.

LIVE BLOG

Victim's last known movements

11.16am The victim last left the hostel around 2:00am on January 2 in the company of a male friend. They walked through Trophimus, then Rudolph Street and then parted ways. She headed on to the Sliema Promenade. At 4:38am CCTV from a convenience store metres away from the crime scene, last registered Paulina’s movements. That was when Paulina Dembska was last seen alive.

Internal injuries

11.13am An autopsy was carried out on the victim's body and the cause of death was strangulation. Her body had broken ribs and injuries compatible to what Aquilina had described. Her purple facial bruising all tallied.

She had internal injuries in her vagina, the inspector said, "as though something pointed had been inserted there".

Medical experts will shed more light on that, he added.

Eyewitness thought couple was having sex

11.11am A third party told police that at around 5am he saw a male in the entrance to the gardens. He thought he was doing press-ups. But approaching along the promenade he glimpsed a pair of female legs beneath him. The man was wearing a maroon top. He thought the man was having sex. “A normal occurrence in those areas at the time.” The witness was wearing headphones while listening to the rosary.

Abner Aquilina, left, arriving for a previous court appearance. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Staying with River of Love member

11.08am Police went to Aquilinas home and spoke to his mother. She told them he was a drug user and gambled money and was living at a nearby home of a member of the evangelical group River of Love. Had been staying there for three days.

His mother last saw Abner on January 2 morning. She was asleep and was woken up by his noise as he packed some personal items and told her he was off again.

Bike found

11.06am Aquilina told police he had arrived on motorbike and so police began to look for it. Later that morning the Inspector was informed that at level -1 at Marriott Hotel they found his bike, with some blood traces on the handlebars.

'Kill more people'

11.03am More details of what Aquilina said, as recorded on police bodycam, are revealed in court.

"They’re making me leave her and kill more people. The world would have ended…He told me to put the sperm inside….I didn’t want to give her my sperm because giving sperm is giving your soul," he continued.

Charged with murder

11am Police read him his rights and told him that he was being charged not only over the incident in the Balluta church but also for murder.

“Today I did something bad," he continued to tell police. "I know I did something very bad. I left the parking as a different person. I didn’t stop with the help of god. But because I wanted to.”

Again Aquilina was given his rights and offered again legal assistance. And this time he wanted to speak to his lawyer Mario Mifsud.

Confession caught on police body cam

10.57am When police asked him how he killed the woman, Aquilina made signs of punching and kicking. "This means suicide for me," he told police. "You know a Clockwork Orange. See that film... that’s the story of my life," he told police.

All his words were captured on police bodycams.

He had a splattering of blood on his socks and his hands were bandaged.

'I killed a person, then raped her'

10.55am Aquilina told police that Satan had told him to do something. "I've only carried out 33% of the plan," he told them. He said that a woman entered the church. He began to follow her from the car park. He smelt her. She appeared to be Maltese, short, lumpy with red hair.

"I don't want to look at her ever again. What’s done is done. I killed a person and then raped her. I didn't mean to hurt her so much. I first tried to attack two men, but then thought better just one," he told police.

Threatened parents

10.50am As we have previously heard, the on crime scene inspector Jonathan Ransley also turns up, informing Camilleri that at around 8am they got a call from St Julian’s police station to say that around 6am they had arrested Abner Aquilina after he created some commotion in church.

Aquilina told police that he had gone to church to seek a priest. Police noted some cuts on his hands. He was taken to Floriana health centre. When his parents turned up there, he told his parents to “go away because otherwise there’ll be two other victims.” Then he began to talk.

Ms X

10.47am The inspector hands over these documents to the court along with a key card from the hostel where Paulina was living. Other documents include a business card from the place where she was staying and the victim's student card.

The victim was registered as "Ms X" until her identity was confirmed.

Flowers and candles near the murder scene. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Body found

10.40am Camilleri runs through some of the details we have previously heard. Some readers might find these disturbing.

On January 2 morning he got a call from the control room about the lifeless and naked body of a woman. It was right opposite the Boris Arcidiacono showroom at the entrance to Independence Gardens, Sliema. Scene of Crime Operatives were already there. A naked female body was lying face up, with the face purple and bruised. Next to her was a pair of shoes, a pair of jeans rolled up with her underwear tangled in it as though pulled off at one go.

A branded cap and a white bag was next to the body. A lump of hair was stuck to the railing, the same colour as the victim's. Blood was splattered in the area. Her identity not yet known but in her jeans pockets some documents were visible. The inspector and his constable drew out those documents: a polish ID card, a credit card too. In all possibility, the victim was Paulina Dembska, of Polish nationality.

Victim's sister in court

10.38am For the first time, Paulina Dembska's family are in court to watch proceedings. Her sister is here as Inspector Wayne Camilleri from the homicide squad takes the stand to testify.

Psychiatrist ordered to come to court

10.36am Inspector Camilleri says he had received a second email from psychiatrist Hector Cutajar who had pronounced Aquilina not fit to attend court. Magistrate now orders the psychiatrist to come to court today to confirm this.

Email from Mount Carmel

10.32am Inspector Wayne Camilleri tells the court that he had simply received two emails yesterday afternoon. One email was from Jonathan Abela, a Mount Carmel Hospital senior staff nurse at 1:32pm from Seclusion Ward. Mifsud objects to disclosing the defendant's medical conditions in open court and asks that medical staff, preferably a psychiatrist testify in person.

Aqulina no show

10.27am Aquilina is not in court today as he has been pronounced “not fit to attend” the hearing. A heated argument breaks out with the victim's family's lawyer Stephan Filletti saying: “He was here last time and was smiling when the experts’ decision was delivered." He was pronounced not fit, and still is not fit,” rebuts Aquilina’s lawyer Mario Mifsud.