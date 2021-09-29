Prime Minister Robert Abela will take the witness stand on Wednesday to face questions from a lawyer representing 52 asylum seekers who are suing the Maltese state.

The asylum seekers allege that their human rights were breached when a private fishing vessel picked them up at sea on Easter Sunday of 2020 and returned them to Libya on the instructions of the Maltese government.

At the time, Malta was in a state of public health emergency and had declared its ports closed to asylum seekers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The asylum seekers who were returned to Libya were placed in detention there. Five people had died and seven were missing.

Abela had subsequently admitted that the government had sent private vessels to pick up the asylum seekers and return them to Libya, but insisted that this was “not a pushback”.

A court has heard testimony from, among others, former OPM official Neville Gafá and Finance Minister [then OPM chief of staff] Clyde Caruana.

Gafá told the court that he coordinated the migrants’ return from Malta but argued that he was operating “under Libyan jurisdiction” when doing so.

Caruana said that the government had worked to source private vessels that could serve as rescue boats to help the migrants.

Live blog

Caruana and Gafà testimonies not in inquiry report

11.51am As the lawyers discuss Borg Olivier's request, it emerges that testimonies given by Clyde Caruana and Neville Gafà do not form part of an inquiry report into the incident.

What about testimony transcripts?

11.42am Borg Olivier tells the court that plaintiffs wanted copies of testimonies given by Robert Abela to a magisterial inquiry, as well as witness testimonies given by Clyde Caruana and Neville Gafà.

He wants Abela to present those documents.

Two AFM officials were due to testify

11.39am Two AFM officers were expected to testify today, but they are not present. Borg Olivier says he would like to register that "coincidence".

Soler hits back: the AFM lawyer's has filed an application that explains their absence, he says. The officers are highly specialised and have overseas commitments that are difficult to move.

The judge takes note and orders them to attend the next sitting in the case.

Next time round, the court will also decree on a request by the plaintiffs for information about where all AFM vessels were located at a particular point in time. The AFM is arguing that this is sensitive and privileged information.

Abela steps off the witness stand

11.37am The Prime Minister is done testifying. He steps off the witness stand and walks out of court, accompanied by a number of officials.

But lawyers for both sides are not quite done here yet.

Gafà 'has no role'

11.35am Chris Soler adds a follow-up question. Was Gafà answerable to Abela?

Abela: Since the time I assumed office, Gafà has had no role or position at the Office of the Prime Minister.

What about Neville Gafà?

11.33am Borg Olivier has another question for the witness: what was Neville Gafà's role?

Abela says Gafà had "no role, except to facilitate contacts with (Libya's) internal affairs minister at the time."

"When we established contact, we went through those channels."

State Advocate Soler asks questions

11.31am Chris Soler asks Abela what else, apart from water, is needed in such cases.

Abela says the AFM is best placed to answer that, and then pivots to criticising Italy.

"My message to the brigadier is always consistent: let's do everything to save lives.

Even if all EU states have abandoned us, including Italy that left us to our own resources."

'I was informed like everyone else'

11.29am Borg Olivier presses his point and tells the court that he wants to know whether the Prime Minister was directly involved or otherwise after private vessels were roped into the operation.

Abela: "I was informed as the rest of the country was. Through media coverage, too."

He says he believes Malta's Rescue Coordination Centre was issuing directions.

That'll all from Borg Olivier.

PM's role

11.24am Borg Olivier again presses Abela over his role in coordination, after the vessels were engaged.

Abela reiterates that he had "no direct role or direction" and says the vessel's captain "knew exactly what the situation was in terms of the applicable regulations."

Borg Olivier: "Were you being briefed?"

The state advocate objects, saying Abela has already answered this. This time, the judge upholds the objection.

Seeking vessels

11.19am Borg Olivier wants the prime minister to provide details about how, specifically, his chief of staff (Caruana) was looking for vessels to engage.

The state advocate, Chris Soler, objects to the question. But the judge allows it.

Abela answers by saying the government had also sent 30 tons of food and water to Libya and that one of the vessels, the Dar Es Salaam, had also been refuelled by the AFM.

Snap back

11.17am A moment of tension between the lawyer and witness, as Abela tells the court that all ports were closed at the time, on orders of the superintendent of public health.

"We'll see that later," Borg Olivier says.

"That's a fact," Abela replies.

Why engage private boats?

11.15am The migrants were picked up and returned to Libya by privately-owned fishing vessels.

Abela says that was because the only available state vessel was too big for the rescue operation and that engaging a private seafarer was the "only alternative".

'We could have done nothing'

11.12am Abela reiterates what he told the inquiry. "We provided vessels, aircraft, food and life jackets.

"It was a time of national emergency. All ports were closed and the superintendent (of public health) was telling us that nobody could enter the island.

"We could have done nothing and would have been within our legal rights. But our conscience did not alow that," Abela says.

Communication with Caruana

11.11am Borg Olivier asks Abela what he and his then-chief of staff, Clyde Caruana, had discussed.

Abela says Caruana would keep him updated and informed on the case.

What was Abela's role?

11.06am Answering questions, Abela sheds light on his role in the April 2020 incident.

He tells the court that he has no direct role in any rescue operation.

Abela recalls that he was contacted by the AFM brigadier that there were migrants at sea.

He insists Malta went above and beyond in this case. "We sent vessels to do all we could to save lives," he says.

Request for documents

11.06am Borg Olivier asks Abela to present some documents - his testimony in a magisterial inquiry and some documents within that.

The Prime Minister tells the lawyer that he cannot do so - the documentation is not his to hand over.

Abela takes the stand

11.04am Robert Abela is in court. He takes the witness stand, to begin answering questions.

Legal representation

11.03am The asylum seekers who are suing the state are being represented in this case by lawyer Paul Borg Olivier. The Maltese state is being defended by state advocate Chris Soler.

Welcome

11am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. Prime Minister Robert Abela is expected in court this morning, to appear as a witness in this constitutional case.