The current and former leaders of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are expected to give testimony at the public inquiry into the death in a building collapse of worker Jean Paul Sofia on Thursday.

Mark Gauci, who was CEO at the authority for 20 years and his successor David Xuereb are among the witnesses slated to face the panel investigating Sofia’s death as well as the wider issue of construction fatalities.

The 20-year-old died when a partially constructed building in the Corradino industrial estate collapsed on him on December 3.

Property developers Kurt Buhagiar and Matthew Schembri as well as architect Adriana Zammit and contractor Miromir Milosovic and his wife Dijana are facing separate criminal charges of involuntary homicide.

The public inquiry will investigate if there was any relationship between the allocation of government land, the collapse and its fatal consequences.

It will also investigate whether the regulations and enforcement in place by the government were robust enough to prevent fatalities and injuries.

A picture of Jean Paul Sofia was placed outside Castille during a protest last month calling for the public inquiry. File photo: Times of Malta

Praise good operators, shame 'cowboys'

10.08am Xuereb mentions again his "name and shame" proposal that would give credit to those who operate will and shame the "cowboys" who don't.

He suggests that it would benefit from entities sharing data from inspections.

4,000 inspections

10am The third member of the inquiry panel, Auditor General Charles Deguara asks who decides on when and where inspections are carried out.

Xuereb says there were 4,000 inspections last year but that this was "a drop in the ocean".

A form is submitted 30 days before the start of works but resources are limited when compared to OHSAs abroad, Xuereb says.

Some 70% of resources are focused on construction he says and that inspections are triggered by a supervisor, or by some public call or by court order.

OHSA website 'shameful'

10am Asked about the OHSA website, Xuereb says that it was down for a time.

“It’s shameful,” he adds. "It is now up and running but there are mistakes and inaccuracies."

He says it relies on other entities such as the Malta Information Technology Agency and that certain data is missing.

The partially constructed building in the Corradino industrial estate that collapsed, killing Jean Paul Sofia. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Industry 'disrespects workers and neighbours'

9.54am Xuereb tells the panel that a board meeting discussed the Jean Paul Sofia fatality in March 2023. Asked about a white paper on reform at the OHSA, Xuereb says it was already in the pipeline and was issued in May.

"Did the Sofia incident push it," he is asked.

"No one pushed me. But the need to reform OHSA law had long been felt. Legal consultants were engaged and the first output was seen in May."

Xuereb describes the construction mentality as "shocking" and contrasts it with construction work ongoing in London's Oxford Street.

"We need to see a transformation. We need to go for those highest standards.. our industry does not only disrespect workers but also passersby and especially neighbors," he says.

"The best culture I know is the one I lived and worked at. Transposing that model to Malta is my aim."

Construction industry needs 'name and shame'

9.49am Xuereb says that "name and shame in this industry is of the essence". He says that there are serious players and others who do not want to observe the rules.

"They should be stripped of their license and told to go work elsewhere rather than cause a danger to others,” he says.

He describes the industry as "a patient who is ill".

"The industry needs to be seen to. Malta’s BCA has an experience of two years alone. For long years, the industry in Malta went unregulated".

Cases falling under the radar

9.40am Board member Architect Mario Cassar asks about the commencement notice procedure. This details the applicant, mason and construction site manager as well as the health and safety supervisor.

"Should the Planning Authority inform other authorities to ensure a case does not fall under the radar," Cassar asks.

"Yes, I totally agree. In the age of digitalization is is important to make sure that something is not erroneously or purposely left out," Xuereb says.

Asked about the site technical officer, Xuereb says that abroad the concept is of a project manager who brings everything together.

"The standards seen abroad are not yet in Malta."

Unlawfully employed workers 'fall under the radar'

9.35am The questions now focus on training for workers. Xuereb says the focus is on MCAST and that there are in-house courses to increase awareness of workplace risks.

He says the BCA enforcement does not necessarily focus on health and safety but they do monitor and report any issues.

"There are risks of workers who lack training and are not lawfully employed. These fall under the radar".

Problem with hiring 'competent people'

9.30am Xuereb says that while the OHSA's plans were approved by the board, "we always experienced delays" and "no opportunity to increase resources".

He said this was because money is handed over when there is a certainty that the funds may be spent on the market. OHSA professionals are lacking and people need to be trained.

"Engaging competent people is a problem", he acknowledges.

Did the government give you a policy?

9.27am Questions turn to what the government expected of the various agencies.

"Did the government give you a policy? What was expected of you? Regarding construction... for example," he is asked. "I personally never got that."

Asked about funding to implement a business plan, Xuereb says that workers with the OHSA were to increase from 35 to 88 to reach their aims and that funding should have been upped to 2 million in three years.

Enforcement staff

9.23am Xuereb is asked about staffing of enforcement officers for both agencies. He says that he thinks there are around 20 enforcement officers with the BCA and 14 inspectors with the OHSA.

"After the tragedy of Jean Paul Sofia did that number change?" he is asked.

"As far as I know, no".

Conflict in roles

9.14am Xuereb is asked if he noted any conflict in his roles. He says the BCA does not have health and safety responsibilities, "hence no conflict with OHSA".

"So you are saying that your role at BCA does not conflict with OHSA because BCA does not enforce health and safety regulations," he is asked.

Xuereb explains that the BCA regulates the quality of construction while the OHSA is responsible for health and safety standards, not only in construction but everywhere.

"So if a building collapses, that is the responsibility of BCA," he is asked. "But if workers are hurt or injured that falls under OHSA?"

"Yes," Xuereb answers. "If a building collapses for structural or technical issues, the duty holders of the project are responsible and BCA oversees that."

He acknowledges that there are concerns that overlaps exist.

OHSA head is first to testify

David Xuereb arrives to give evidence at the public inquiry. Photo: Jonathan Borg

9.10am Perit David Xuereb is the first to testify and gives a brief run down of his CV. He holds roles on several authorities. He has been head of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority since October 2021 when his predecessor had resigned and he was asked to replace him. He is also non executive chairman of the board and chairman of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development since January 2023. As for the Building and Construction Authority, he has been there since its inception as director on the board.

Public inquiry distinct from criminal case

9.06am Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon, who is leading the inquiry, begins proceedings. He reminds those gathered that the public inquiry is to be totally distinct from the criminal proceedings and the magisterial inquiry. Records of the 89-page magisterial inquiry are presented in this inquiry for completeness' sake.

What happened last week?

9am While we wait for the inquiry panel to arrive, here’s a brief synopsis of last week's testimony.

The most moving piece of evidence came from Jean Paul Sofia's mother, Isabelle Bonnici , who has campaigned relentlessly for this inquiry. She spoke of how the darkness that engulfed her when her son's body was pulled out of a construction site was transformed into a determination that others would not experience the same fate;

, who has campaigned relentlessly for this inquiry. She spoke of how the darkness that engulfed her when her son's body was pulled out of a construction site was transformed into a determination that others would not experience the same fate; Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Minister of Public Works and Planning, was next, with questions focusing mainly on the issue of manpower allocated to the three authorities he is responsible for, namely the Planning Authority, the Building and Construction Authority and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority;

Minister of Public Works and Planning, was next, with questions focusing mainly on the issue of manpower allocated to the three authorities he is responsible for, namely the Planning Authority, the Building and Construction Authority and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority; Finance Minister Clyde Caruana was the final witness. He ran through the process of how each ministry put forward its proposals and business plans.

