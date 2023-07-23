Five people were arraigned in court on Sunday evening and charged in connection with the construction site death of Jean Paul Sofia.

All five have pleaded not guilty to charges. Events are ongoing.

Sofia, 20, was killed on December 13, 2022 when the Corradino Industrial Estate site he was at collapsed with him in it, burying him under the rubble.

The five accused are the project's developers 37-year-old Kurt Buhagiar from Naxxar and 38-year-old Birkirkara resident Matthew Schembri, 35-year-old Żabbar architect Adriana Zammit, contractor Milomir Jovicevic, 39 and from Serbia and his wife and company co-director Dijana Jovicevic, 38 and from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Follow events with our live blog below.

Live blog

Magistrate ponders bail decision

7.35pm Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras returns to her chambers to consider the defendants' bail requests.

Bail arguments continue

7.32pm Defence lawyers are continuing to make their case(s) for bail for their clients. Everything the prosecutor said today shows that they satisfy bail requirements, they argue.

Prosecution: CCF 'equipped to deal with pregnancy'

7.26pm It’s the prosecution’s turn to rebut.

The inspector insists that the accused had no clear indication of the charges until they received them. They could have had thoughts, but they had no certainty.

He dismisses the comparison to the Miriam Pace case, saying that no third parties were injured [and therefore have to testify] in that case.

As for Jovicevic’s pregnancy, Corradino Correctional Facility is equipped to deal with that, he says.

'It's almost an insult to lawyers'

7.22pm Lawyer Timothy Bartolo notes that aside from his client Dijana Jovevic being weeks away from giving birth (“her condition must be taken into consideration”, he says) the two also have a two-year-old child and have lived in Malta for years. They have ties here, Bartolo argues.

Lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell notes that his client [Adriana Zammit] is also the mother to a young child. The case against her rests on what the court-appointed expert said in the magisterial inquiry, he says (rather than civilian testimony).

He says he cannot understand how his client was brought to court under arrest, when she is charged with two involuntary crimes and a “technical offence”.

He also notes that public protests concerned calls for a public inquiry, not this case.

Tonna Lowell is also incensed by the prosecution's implication that the accused might abscond now that they know of the charges.

"She has known about this case for months. How can the inspector say that she was not aware of the charges before? It’s almost an insult to lawyers," he says.

Lawyer cites Miriam Pace precedent

7.18pm Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi highlights a similar case held on April 15, 2020, with most of the same lawyers present.

“Bail was granted that same day,” he says, noting that the attorney general had not appealed that decision. “Wasn’t there outcry in that case [too]?” he asks.

“The prosecution’s argument here implies that the accused should never get bail.”

Azzopardi is referring to the Miriam Pace house collapse case – the date he cited was the date when the accused in that case were arraigned.

Defence snaps back

7.09pm Defence lawyer Franco Debono argues that the inspector has contradicted himself, having previously said the accused did not try to escape.

He also heaps scorn on the prosecution’s argument that bail should be denied because of the public outcry it would induce.

“God forbid these courts were to start deciding according to public outcry, rather than justice and righteousness,” he says. People’s right to protest should have no bearing on a bail decision, he argues.

He emphasises that his clients have known for the past months that they are being investigated, and always cooperated at each stage.

Fear of absconding

7.07pm Prosecutors add another objection to the defence’s bail request – the fear that the accused could flee. The inspector say that fear exists for all the accused, not just the two foreign ones.

“It’s true that months have passed, but before now they did not know what charges they would be facing,” he says.

Some civilian witnesses are overseas, he adds.

All five request bail

7.03pm All five request bail. Unsurprisingly, the prosecution objects, citing the gravity of the case and public outcry.

“We know that people protested out there. And if granted bail, there would be more outcry,” the inspector argues.

Prosecutors add that some witnesses who will be testifying in the compilation of evidence had refused to testify to the magisterial inquiry, because they feared they would be charged criminally.

"These include workers who got hurt," the prosecution says. (Aside from Sofia, who died in the collapse, five other workers were hurt).

Five plead not guilty

7pm Each of the five is asked to confirm their personal details - name, age, address and profession.

They all plead not guilty to criminal charges.

Architect arrested at the beach

6.56pm Architect Adriana Zammit was at the beach when police caught up with her on Friday. The inspector says a police officer approached her "prudently" as she was with her child. The architect cooperated immediately, he says.

Dijana Jovicevic is eight months pregnant

6.54pm The inspector confirms, answering questions by lawyer Timothy Bartolo, that Milomir and Dijana Jovicevic never sought to approach witnesses or escape. They were cooperative, he confirms.

It's an especially difficult situation for Dijana Jovicevic: the inspector confirms that she's in her last month of pregnancy and that he only spoke to her today for the first time, because she was in hospital.

Defence pushes on habeas corpus issue

6.46pm On Saturday, lawyers for Schembri and Buhagiar sought to nullify their arrests, on the basis that they had not been given a full copy of the material evidence against them.

The court rejected that application, but lawyer Franco Debono is emphasising this issue this evening.

Debono asks the inspector questions.

The inspector confirms that the two had testified as part of the magisterial inquiry some months ago.

He says that until Friday evening, the police did not have a copy of the full inquiry.

“Was it denied to you?” Debono asks.

“I was told by the attorney ġeneral that it could not be handed over in full yet,” he replied. “The AG said the inquiry was still being vetted.”

The inspector says police received the proces verbal on Friday. He received a copy of the inquiry – though not a full copy – on Saturday evening.

Debono divulges that it was his clients who went to the police voluntarily, and emphasises that while they refused the letter of rights - because they wanted a copy of the full inquiry - they accepted their arrest.

Architect's statement 'proved useless'

6.41pm The inspector tells the court about Matthew Schembri and Kurt Buhagiar's legal bid to have their arrest invalidated. He says the two "refused their letter of rights" initially.

He also notes that a statement given by architect Adriana Zammit 'proved useless'.

"We continued interrogating today. Some answered, some didn't," he says.

Inspector testifies about arrest

6.37pm Inspector Paul Camilleri is the first to testify.

He tells the court that police were told that the magisterial inquiry was concluded on Friday and subsequently obtained arrest warrants for the five accused that afternoon. By 8.30pm, they had all been arrested - two of the five went to the police station voluntarily.

Accused handed criminal charges

6.25pm We're a few minutes behind schedule, but proceedings can now get under way.

The accused have been given a copy of the criminal charges they are facing. Police earlier indicated that all five will face charges of involuntary homicide. We're informed there are also other charges related to breaches of health and safety laws and even falsifying signatures - but that is unverified at this stage.

We'll get you details of the charges as soon as we get hold of them.

All in court

6.20pm The five accused have been brought to the courthouse by the police.

And inspectors Paul Camilleri and Antonello Magri, who will be prosecuting, are also here.

The accused are brought to court. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Missing: prosecution and accused

6.15pm We're still waiting for prosecutors and the five defendants to make an appearance - we're told the five accused people have not arrived in court yet.

Rather than wait in court, the magistrate returns to her chambers for now.

Interpreter for foreign accused

6.11pm An interpreter is in court to assist Milomir and Dijana Jovecevic, who are both foreign nationals.

Milomir Jovecevic, who is Serbian, was the contractor carrying out works at the Corradino site. Dijana Jovecevic, who is listed as a Bosnian national on the Malta Business Register, is a co-director of his company, Milmar Construction Ltd.

Family lawyers

6.10pm We spotted three lawyers accompanying Sofia's family into court, but only two of them, Joe Giglio and David Bonello, will be formally representing the family in this case.

Defence lawyers

6.05pm Matthew Schembri and Kurt Buhagiar, the project's two developers, were represented by a trio of lawyers when they filed a court application on Saturday, contesting the legality of their arrest.

All three - Franco Debono, Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri - are here today, too.

The project's architect, Adriana Zammit, is represented by lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell.

And contractors Milomir Jovicevic and Dijana Jovicevic are represented by lawyer Timothy Bartolo.

Magistrate out

6.02pm Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is in court. So too is Sofia's mother, Isabelle Bonnici. Lawyers David Bonello, Joe Giglio and Therese Comodini Cachia are with her.

Sofia's mother, Isabelle Bonnici, in a pink shirt accompanied by lawyers Therese Comodini Cachia (rear left, in white) Joe Giglio and David Bonello as she walks to court. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Arraignment in jury hall

6.01pm Today's arraignment will happen in hall 22 of the Valletta law courts - the largest courtroom and one usually reserved for jury trials. With five people in the dock, their lawyers and potentially family members present, court marshalls need all the room they can get.

Welcome

5.55pm Good evening and welcome to this live blog.

It's been just over eight months since the building that took Jean Paul Sofia's life came crashing down, and the cogs of justice are finally turning.

A magisterial inquiry into the incident was wrapped up last week, five suspects were arrested on Friday night and they will now be charged with having involuntary killed Sofia.