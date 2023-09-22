Representatives of the government agency that leased the site of a building that collapsed, killing Jean Paul Sofia, are expected to give evidence on Friday at the public inquiry into his death.

INDIS Malta awarded an emphyteutical concession for the Corradino Industrial Estate site to Kurt Buhagiar and Matthew Schembri, a Lands Authority official, who planned to build a factory.

However, it collapsed in December 2022, killing the 21-year-old worker and injuring several others.

The inquiry, chaired by Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon, is also expected to hear from representatives of the Lands Authority when it sits for the sixth time.

In a separate criminal inquiry, five people have been charged with the involuntary homicide of Sofia. The five are the construction project’s two developers, the project architect and the two directors of the contracting firm carrying out works at the time.

Refresh your page for the latest updates

LIVE BLOG

INDIS chair takes the stand

11.51am Jean Pierre Attard, executive chair of INDIS Malta is up next. He’s been in this role since July and before that was non-executive chair since 2020.

The former executive chair was Karl Azzopardi. It was under him that the land in question was transferred to the developers.

Lands Authority 'not informed' of land transfer

11.43am Vassallo is explaining his role in government land transfers.

"As chair of the authority if I get a founded report that a particular land is being used as a brothel, for example, I flag to government," he says. "It’s on my own initiative in the public interest".

Asked specifically about the transfer of the Corradino land transfer to the developers Kurt Buhagiar and Matthew Schembri, Vassallo says the Lands Authority was not involved.

INDIS did not inform the Lands Authority of this land transfer and in general, would not inform the authority of any land transfer.

Inquiry board member and the national auditor Charles Deguara is perplexed.

"I cannot understand how INDIS does not even inform you, even for your own data."

That's all from this witness.

'Humanly impossible' to keep track of all government land

11.39am Inquiry chairman Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon asks Vassallo if the lands authority still keeps track of what happens on this land, or does it "exit its remit". Vassallo says it is "humanly impossible" to keep track of all land.

"The authority scrutinizes all expropriations, transfers above €400,000…there’s not enough manpower and humanly impossible to keep track of all," Vassallo says.

Administration transferred to INDIS

11.34am Vassallo sets out the role of the authority, to handle the administration of all government land. He gives some history of the Corradino Industrial Estate, where the fatal collapse happened. He explains how the administration of the site was transferred to Malta Industrial Parks Ltd, now INDIS.

Lands Authority chair appears

11.31am Dr John Vassallo, chairman of the Lands Authority since February 2022, is the first witness today. The veteran lawyer takes the oath.

Inquiry sits for the sixth time

11.30am Welcome to our live blog. We'll be taking you through the sixth sitting of the public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia in a construction site collapse on December 2022.