The Sofia public inquiry continues on Friday morning, when more witnesses are expected to testify about Malta’s construction industry and the December 2022 collapse that killed 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia.

Last week, the inquiry heard the testimony of top present and former officials at the Building and Construction Authority, the regulator set up in 2020 following another construction collapse.

Those officials said the Corradino building site where Sofia was killed was not part of the BCA’s remit.

Follow events with our live blog.

Live blog

No requirement to report near-misses

9.25am Gauci is asked about the way in which workplace incidents are reported. If a claim is not filed with the Social Security Department, is the employer required to notify the OHSA?

Gauci replies: The system we use is the same one used abroad. Some cases are not included in official statistics – we’ve long said that, since the system is based on claims. But we are such a small country that is impossible for the OHSA to not find out about serious accidents.

Zammit McKeon asks for further clarity. Is there no requirement to report near misses or dangerous incidents? Gauci: No. Not even in foreign systems. There is no obligation to report in such cases.

Gauci confirms that in such cases, it is often the media or members of the public who are the ones that bring incidents to light.

Squaring the circle

9.20am Zammit McKeon asks Gauci to explain some discrepancies between his testimony and that of the OHSA chairman, David Xuereb.

Gauci and Xuereb had both given the inquiry different numbers when asked how many inspectors the authority had, and also could not agree on details about the authority’s website.

Gauci confirms that the OHSA has 13 enforcement officials and says the OHSA website is not hosted by MITA.

“So in simple terms, the chairman was wrong,” the inquiry chair says.

“Perhaps he was referring to a previous incident,” Gauci replies.

OHSA documents presented

9.14am OHSA CEO Mark Gauci will be the first witness. Gauci has already testified in the inquiry, but was asked for specific documents that he did not have on hand at the time.

They include accident statistics compiled by the National Statistics Office over the past years, based on information provided by the department of social security.

Gauci has also brought other documents, including ones providing a breakdown of workplace injuries and deaths in 2023, details about OHSA inspections and fines issued, and minutes of OHSA board meetings in which the Sofia tragedy was discussed.

OHSA CEO Mark Gauci walks to court. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Stivala sick

9.10am Inquiry chair Zammit McKeon says that Malta Developers Association boss Michael Stivala was due to testify today. But Stivala is unwell, so that will be postponed to another session.

Assistant police commissioner Kenneth Haber was also due to testify, but he still does not have the information requested by the inquiry. So Haber’s testimony will also happen on another day.

What to expect

9.02am When the two bosses of the OHSA and BCA, Mark Gauci and Jesmond Muscat respectively, testified before the inquiry, they were both told they would need to return with documents requested by the board.

We expect that to happen today.

We also spotted Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo and Malta Insurance Association CEO Adrian Galea entering court a short while ago. Could they also be on the witness list? We will soon find out.

Welcome

9.30am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're at the Valletta law courts, ahead of the fourth hearing in this public inquiry.