The case against Ta’ Maksar brothers Adrian and Robert Agius and two of their associates refocuses on their alleged role in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia when the case resumes on Wednesday morning.



Prosecutors will summon witnesses to that 2017 murder, one day after a court heard from an eyewitness in the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.



The two Agius brothers, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio face charges related to both those murders.



Robert Agius and Vella stand accused of supplying the bomb used to blow up Caruana Galizia. Degiorgio is being charged in separate proceedings with having committed that murder together with two others.



Adrian Agius stands accused of having ordered Chircop’s murder. Vella and Degiorgio are alleged to have carried it out.



15-minute recess

10.01am The magistate calls a 15-minute break. She walks out as the accused are escorted out under tight security.

A suspicious car overlooking the valley

10am Mosta resident Wallace Sammut lives in a house overlooking the Bidnija valley. He had spotted a suspicious car parked close to his house.



He testifies: “It had a QQZ number plate. I had seen there for several weeks, on and off. Sometimes parked next to a quarry, sometimes close to my gate. Once I saw a person. But the car was parked and I couldn’t tell who it was, as I drove past.”



“On that day, I saw it there at around noon. When I heard the explosion at 3pm, I went outside and the car was not there.”



Sammut is asked what made him suspicious.



“It was a rental vehicle. And it’s only hunters who come along there, during open hunting season.”

'I went home in shock'

9.54am Sant says that at that point, he stopped his car and got out. He saw body parts around, and told a woman who stopped as she was driving past to call emergency services.



Then Matthew Caruana Galizia came, “almost run right into the fire.”



“That’s when it clicked,” Sant tells the court. “That’s when I realised it was Mrs Caruana Galizia.”



Sant recalls seeing a kaleidoscope of colours when the car exploded: “I saw all sorts. Blue, green, yellow, grey.”



He spoke to the police at the scene and recalls a gaggle of journalists all asking about what he had seen.



Sant says he then went home, “in a state of shock.”

The man who saw the explosion as it happened

9.48am The next witness is Francis Sant, a Bidnija resident who drove past Caruana Galizia just as her car caught fire.



[Sant testified in February in the case against Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of complicity in Caruana Galizia’s murder].



As in February, he recalls the “piercing scream” he heard.



“It was a small white car. I was around 20 metres away. The driver was panicked. It all happened within seconds.

“There was a first spark under the car, like a firework. She panicked even more. Then the car suddenly exploded. That second explosion blew everything up. I went cold.

“She was still conscious after that first explosion. I heard her scream. I saw her come straight at me. The car went past me, into the field. I saw it all. She ended up in pieces.”

Cuschieri's objections

9.41am Lawyer William Cuschieri (representing Degiorgio) joins proceedings. He’s asked whether he agrees with fellow defence lawyer Abela’s position concerning hearing witnesses who have already testified to the inquiry.



Cuschieri says he does. Not only that – he says he’s considering filing a constitutional reference about it. Cuschieri lists his gripes:



“It’s going to mean the trial is not held within a reasonable time and besides, there’s the issue of pre-trial publicity, with the media keeping up their bombardment. And there’s the way charges were issued in this case, with the merging of two unrelated cases.”

Abela pipes in.

"It's nothing personal," he tells the attorney general's side.

'George bought the boat, Alfred registered it'

9.33am Formosa says Degiorgio took it for a test drive on February 3, and the two men agreed on a sale the following day.



Degiorgio first gave him €10,000 for it, then €20,000.



Formosa: “The deal was with George, but it was Alfred who came with me to Transport Malta to register the vessel. It made no difference to me.”

Testifying about Degiorgio's boat

9.27am The next witness is Ivan Formosa. He steps up, papers in hand.

He is asked why he was summoned.



“I guess it’s because of the Wellcraft Maya boat,” he says. "I owned it for eight years. On February 2, 2017, George Degiorgio came to see it."

'Car was a bubble'

9.23am Another fireman, Harry Edison, testifies. He describes the blazing car as a “bubble” and recalls seeing body parts.



He’s followed on the witness stand by Frederick Sammut, who recounts a similar scene.



Sammut says he saw a police officer and two men in a heated exchange [most likely Matthew Caruana Galizia and a man he suspected had taken video of the scene].



Sammut ran to the car, but it was clear that nothing could be done. He confirmed that there was only one person inside.

Defence irked by repeated testimony

9.17am Defence lawyer Alfred Abela has an objection: these testimonies have already been recorded in the magisterial inquiry, he says.



“Why are we wasting these sitting with testimonies already preserved in the records of the case?”



Magistrate Farrugia Frendo agrees and notes that she had already pointed this out yesterday. Records of the inquiry have not yet been presented in court, she says.



One of the attorney general’s lawyers says that they’re doing this to safeguard the judicial process.



Abela minutes a note: that the defence will only reserve the right to cross-examine witnesses whose testimony is already in the inquiry records.

Left speechless

9.09am Firefighter Massimo Cassar testifies. He was also stationed in Xemxija at the time.



Cassar recalls seeing the car and patches of grass in the field on fire. He first put out the grass fires, then moved to the car.



He is asked what he saw. Cassar is momentarily speechless.



“Ħeqq...[Umm…]” he says.

He eventually finds the words.

"There was a person inside. The car was totally exploded. No glass. Nothing. No windscreen. Sploduta [blown up]," he says.

Constable recalls explosion

9.03am Police constable Charles Azzopardi Refalo is the next witness. He was stationed in Mosta at the time of Caruana Galizia’s murder.



A call came in at around 2.55pm requesting police asssistance. They headed to Bidnija and found a car on fire with parts strewn around. A man – Matthew Caruana Galizia, the victim’s son – told them that his mother was in the car.



Azzopardi Refalo recalls looking down and spotting a human hand. He asked Matthew to move back, he says.



“We realised it was an explosion because the roof of the small car had been pushed up,” he tells the court.

High-ranking officers showed up at the scene, and a neighbour of the Caruana Galizia's did too.

Checking leaves for remains

8.59am Grech and his colleague looked for any other victims and scoured the area around the car.



Police reached the scene and there were civilians around, too. Grech says the car was a Peugeot 108.



They returned to the scene three days later, he recalls, to chop down a tree: forensics experts wanted to check its foliage for any remains.

'It was clear this was an explosion'

8.55am Firefighter Arthur Grech is the next witness. He was stationed at the CPD Xemxija station in October 2017, when Caruana Galizia was killed.



He tells the court that a call came through to the control room at 3pm on the day of the murder, reporting a car explosion and fire in a Bidnija field.

Grech headed there in a fire truck with a colleague. They found the station officer on site.



He describes the scene.

“It was only once the flames were out that I realised there was a person inside, between the seat and car door,” he says. “It was clear this was an explosion.”

Transcripts presented as evidence

8.52am Lawyer Veronica Ann Spiteri testifies.

She presents copies of transcripts of statements released by all four accused – there are eight transcripts in total, as well as CDs of those recorded statements.

Copies will be made available to the defence lawyers, prosecution and parte civile within the week.

Court in session

8.46am The magistrate’s deputy registrar has asked armed guards to escort the accused to the dock.



They are duly brought in and take their seats.



The magistrate enters the hall, and the court hearing can begin.

What happened last time?

8.39am The court was last in session yesterday [Tuesday], when it heard:



• An eyewitness recount how he found Chircop lying in a garage doorway, shot dead.



• Details of a €750,000 debt that Chircop was owed by one of the accused, Adrian Agius, together with More Supermarkets owners Ryan Schembri and his partner Etienne Cassar. The deal included a hypothec over a villa in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

Read our full report of Tuesday's court session.

Who's who

8.33am Here are some of the key courtroom players.

Robert Agius, Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio face various charges related to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop. They are the four facing charges and are all pleading not guilty.



Vincent Muscat has admitted his role in both murders and has turned state witness.



Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is presiding over the case.

Anthony Vella and George Camilleri are representing the Attorney General



Superintendent Keith Arnaud and inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting.



William Cuschieri is appearing for George Degiorgio.



Vince Galea and Alan Zerafa are appearing for the Chircop family.



Alfred Abela is representing the Agius brothers.



Marc Sant is representing Vincent Muscat.



Jason Azzopardi is the lawyer for the Caruana Galizia family.

