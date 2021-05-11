The compilation of evidence against four men linked to the murders of lawyer Carmel Chircop and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues on Tuesday.

Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Ta' Maksar, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio were charged last February.

It is expected that the sitting will focus on the October 2015 killing of Chircop outside his Birkirkara garage, where he was gunned down as he approached the door.

A previous hearing heard from the lawyer's widow how Adrian Agius, accused of commissioning the murder, owed her husband €600,000 at the time.

Self-confessed hitman Vincent Muscat, who has been granted a pardon in exchange for his evidence, previously testified that he, George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella were hired by Ta' Maksar to carry out the killing.

Robert Agius and Vella are also accused of supplying the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia in October 2017. In separate proceedings, Degiorgio is accused of carrying out the hit with two other men.

Repeating testimony

09.20am There's a discussion between the magistrate and the prosecution. She urges the prosecution not to repeat testimony, to make the best use of time.

The prosecution responds, saying they witnesses such as the man who found the dead lawyer, were worth hearing in the compilation.

Witness steps down

09.17am That's all from this witness.

The body of Carmel Chircop is removed from a Birkirkara garage, where he was shot dead in 2015. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Unlocked gate

09.15am Grixti describes the garage complex. The outer gate was never locked. It was remote operated but hadn't been working since 2014 - a year before the murder. It had been hit in an accident, and hadn't locked since.

Number 46 was the first door on the left, entering from the ramp.

The other two entrances were a pedestrian entrance on same street, which was also always open, and another entrance facing Riebu Alley. Only this last entrance was locked.

Pistol shots

09.11am Questioned by Inspector Keith Arnaud, Grixti confirms an Emanuel Camilleri had told him he had heard shots earlier on. Pistol shots. This was around 6.55am.

He repeats the location of the wounds on the victim. The lawyer was wearing a white shirt with an under vest. Grixti saw two holes in the material.

Grixti had returned to the garage at around 7.10am.

'His hand was cold'

09.08am An emotional Grixti describes calling the police. In the panic, he gave them the wrong address. Meanwhile he went back to the garage, switched on the light, and touched the lawyer's hand. It was cold.

He was then escorted to the depot to give a statement, was taken to hospital and later testified at the magisterial inquiry.

'I saw a pair of feet lying down'

09.04am The witness' garage is adjacent to Chircop's, he explains: numbers 45 and 46. The complex had three entrances. One was in an ally, one had a ramp and another one was for pedestrians.

"When I entered, I spotted the door to number 46 open. I used to see the lawyer some four times a day.

"The door was four-leaf. One leaf was open, the one with the lock. I saw a pair of feet lying down. It wasn't normal. Was he fixing his car? I thought."

He describes calling Chircop from about a metre away.

"I went over. Saw him face up. He had two shots. They were visible."

Four shots

09.02am Grixti tells the court that he was passing by the garage complex on John Borg Street at around 6.55am on October 8, 2015, when he met a friend who told him they had heard four shots.

Grixti went home without giving it much thought, then he returned to the complex to take out his motorcycle to head for work.

First witness

08.58am Augustine Grixti, from Birkirkara is the first witness. He came across the dead body of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

Accused arrive

08.55am All four accused take their places at the dock. The magistrate enters and takes her place too.

Who's who

Here are some of the key courtroom players.

Robert Agius, Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella , and George Degiorgio face various charges related to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop. They are in the dock today;

, and face various charges related to the murder of and They are in the dock today; Vincent Muscat has admitted his role in both murders and has turned state witness;

has admitted his role in both murders and has turned state witness; William Cuschieri is appearing for George Degiorgio;

is appearing for George Degiorgio; Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is presiding over the case;

is presiding over the case; Lawyer Anthony Vella and George Camilleri are representing the Attorney General while, Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting;

and are representing the Attorney General while, Superintendent and and are prosecuting; Vince Galea is appearing for the Chircop family;

is appearing for the Chircop family; Marc Sant is representing Muscat;

is representing Muscat; Jason Azzopardi is the lawyer for the Caruana Galizia family.