Yorgen Fenech returns to court on Monday as the compilation of evidence against him for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia continues.

Fenech’s case was last in session last week, when a court heard the testimony of Matthew Caruana Galizia, one of the victim’s sons, as well as of a Europol expert who oversaw the seizure of electronic devices linked to Fenech.

Witness will testify

10.51am The back and forth goes on for a while, until the magistrate ends it with a decision: the witness will testify, but must be cautioned and told that she has the right not to answer any self-incriminating questions.

Prosecution makes its case

10.45am It’s the prosecution’s turn to make its case.

Philip Galea Farrugia argues that his side had summoned the witness (in the other proceedings) but that since then, other proceedings have come to light. If she confirms the Theuma recordings, she’d automatically be prejudiced in those other proceedings, he says.

Witness helped Theuma prepare recordings

10.41am Mercieca continues to make his case.

The witness is facing proceedings for financial crime that are not at all linked to the Caruana Galizia murder, he says.

He notes that the witness helped Melvin Theuma prepare his recordings.

“Had she filmed him robbing a bank or threatening people as a loan shark, that would have been different,” he argues. “How can the attorney ġeneral says she cannot testify, before even hearing what she has to say?”

Mercieca reiterates that this witness is an “essential” one whose evidence is “vital” to the defence.

Rebuke for defence lawyer

10.37am But the magistrate cuts Mercieca short. She says that although other proceedings are not directly linked to this case, the content is intimately linked.

Mercieca sticks to his guns, though. He notes that this witness has testified in other proceedings (he’s referring to the case against the Degiorgios) and also faced cross-examination. Why is his client being denied access to the witness?

The magistrate cuts him short again, and Mercieca shakes his head in anger.

“The defence is here for nothing, given the way it is being treated by the court,” he says.

That remark earns him a warning from the magistrate.

Objections over witness

10.32am The day’s first witness is a young woman, whose name cannot be published by court order.

Prosecutors immediately object to her testifying – they argue that she is facing criminal proceedings related to this case.Fenech’s defence team argue that’s no grounds for not testifying.

Other witnesses in a similar situation were made to testify, but then chose not to answer self-incriminating questions.

Fenech in court, hearing begins

10.26am Yorgen Fenech is escorted in, the magistrate takes her place, and the hearing can begin.

Arnaud on crutches

10.24am The courtroom is gradually filling up. Fenech’s family and friends are here, as are his lawyers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran.

The lead prosecutors, superintendent Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, are also here. Arnaud’s injured: he enters the courtroom on crutches.

Deputy attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia also enters the courtroom.

No access to Ġojja intercepts

10.22am While we wait: Fenech’s lawyers have been refused access to phone taps played out to Edwin Brincat il-Ġojja during his interrogation.

The court noted that Fenech’s lawyers had already received a copy of a recording of that interrogation, which featured the intercepted calls being played out. The police have said that the intercepts were only used at that stage.

That court decision was delivered on July 30.

Who are the main players?

10.02am Yorgen Fenech: the businessman accused of complicity in Caruana Galizia's murder;

Melvin Theuma: the self-confessed middleman in the murder;

Vince Muscat: a confessed hitman in the murder who says Alfred and George Degiorgio were also involved.

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: the lawyers appearing on Fenech’s behalf;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: the lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Anthony Vella: representing the AG’s office and assisting the prosecution.

Welcome

9.58am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We'll be bringing you minute-by-minute updates from hall 22 of the Valletta law courts, where the Fenech murder case continues today.