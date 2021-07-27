Yorgen Fenech returns to court on Tuesday as the case against him for complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia resumes.

Fenech, who was arrested in November 2019 and has been in police custody ever since, is pleading not guilty to the charges.

The last hearing in the case took place last month, when drug squad officers recalled how the business mogul and murder suspect appeared "relaxed" as they boarded his yacht to arrest him. That court hearing also saw Europol expert Yulia Toma testify.

Follow events with our live blog. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Confirming signatures

11.13am Harmoinen is shown paperwork concerning the exhibits, and confirms his signature and dates on them.

As one document after another is passed to the witness, the magistrate speeds up the process. There's quite a long list of exhibits that were passed on to the Europol experts.

Europol team in Malta

11.08am Inspector Kurt Zahra asks the witness who handed over the exhibits. Harmoinen says Maltese police did so, and that there are receipts for each one.

He worked from a room accessible only by Europol experts. Devices were locked in there, with phones kept on flight mode and computers properly shut down.

After all the searches were completed, three of Harmoinen’s colleagues arrived in Malta. [We’ve heard testimony from them previously – Torres, Petrou and Totato].

Searching four locations

11.03am He scoured four different locations: two apartments, one of them at Portomaso, and two officers at the Portomaso business tower on different levels. Maltese police had already searched the areas. They found a computer, wrapped in plastic seal and two mobiles.

At the apartment, he found the iMac that he previously mentioned. There were no computers at the level 4 office in the business tower. There were also no computers at the level 21 office, though other devices were seized.

What was the expert responsible for?

10.57am Harmoinen tells the court that he was appointed in November 2019 as an expert in the Caruana Galizia murder case, by magistrate [now judge] Neville Camilleri.

His role was to help Maltese authorities with searches and instructed on electronic evidence to be seized – things like mobile phones and computers. He made sure that devices were secure and their data was safe.

Harmoinen tells the court that they seized a computer – an iMac- at Portomaso that was locked but not encrypted. He was there when it was found.

Europol expert testifies

10.53am Europol expert Sami Harmoinen is the next witness.

He tells the court that he has been a police officer since 2003 and a forensic expert since 2009.

Proceedings begin

10.51am Yorgen Fenech is escorted into court. He taps his mother on the shoulder as he walks past her and takes his seat.

The first witness is Maria Dolores Fenech, the criminal courts’ registrar. She presents a CD and a transcript of its contents, and steps off the witness stand. We don’t know what’s on the CD.

...or maybe not

10.47am It's a false start. There's another, separate case to be heard first.

It's a brief one, though, with no further evidence to present. The case is deferred and the magistrate can proceed.

Court in session...

10.45am The magistrate emerges from her chambers and the day's hearing can begin.

Waiting in court

10.30am Magistrate Montebello is currently hearing another case.

Two of Caruana Galizia’s sons, Matthew and Andrew, are both in court. So too are all three of her sisters.

On Fenech’s side, we’ve spotted his wife and his mother among those in attendance, along with other relatives and friends.

Who are the main players?

10.22am Yorgen Fenech: the businessman accused of complicity in Caruana Galizia's murder;

Melvin Theuma: the self-confessed middleman in the murder;

Vince Muscat: a confessed hitman in the murder who says Alfred and George Degiorgio were also involved.

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: the lawyers appearing on Fenech’s behalf;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: the lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Anthony Vella: representing the AG’s office and assisting the prosecution.

Welcome

10.15am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're at the Valletta law courts - in hall 20 - and expect today's court session to begin at 10.30am.