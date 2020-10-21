The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, who is accused of conspiring to murder journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, continued in court on Wednesday.

In the last sitting, much of which was held behind closed doors, the prosecution presented copies of DVDs and CDs containing statements police had taken from various witnesses.

Pardon was 'bought'

10.30am Fenech's defence team says that in view of “certain things which have been going on” the defence is losing faith in the prosecution.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi interrupts: "In that case, it works both ways".

Arnaud says that it should be court to decide what is relevant and what not. All this pivots around the defence team’s request to make sure that data concerning third parties is removed from records of compilation.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca says that a chain of events have happened from day one of arraignment.

He says middleman Melvin Theuma's pardon was negotiated and bought with the consent of the former police commissioner. He says he got the pardon for €17,000 through il-Ġojja and the prosecution has chosen to remain silent on this.

The prosecution coached Theuma on how to testify on witness stand, he says.

Besides, certain voice recordings were hidden by the prosecution.

"We know this because these recordings have not been yet found in other proceedings. These are the ones wherein Theuma implicates others but not Fenech in the murder."

Off we go

10.20am Magistrate takes her place. She says there were two applications, one by Fenech asking for the appointment of an expert to sift through electronic data: the request has been rejected.

Another application by the parte civile team will be considered at a later stage.

Parties gather in court

10.05am Witnesses and family members are gathering in Hall 9, one of the more spacious ground floor halls.

Yorgen Fenech has just arrived, escorted by five armed officers. He’s taken a seat, as laywers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran immediately approach him to have a private chat.

Lead inspector Keith Arnaud takes his place at the table right in front of the magistrate’s bench.

Laywer Charles Mercieca is one of the lawyers on Fenech's defence team.

What to expect today

10am Today's session is likely to be devoted largely to the defence team's presentation of evidence. The last sitting held one October 6, was held away from the media glaze.

Who's who in the legal team

9.55am Here's a quick glossary of some of the defence and prosecution names involved in the case.

Defence lawyers are: Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

For the prosecution: Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra. They're assisted by Philip Galea Farrugia and Nadia Attard, from the Attorney General's office.

Lawyers for Daphne Caruana Galizia's family: Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence.