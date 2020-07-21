Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed middleman in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder plot, was hospitalised on Tuesday night, after a suspected suicide attempt, the police said.

His condition was described as "critical" by one source who said Theuma had been found with his throat slit inside his bathroom. Wounds were also found on his torso and chest, another source told Times of Malta.

Police said they were called to provide assistance in Triq is-Sirk in Swieqi with the first indications being that Theuma had harmed himself.

It was Theuma's lawyer who raised the alarm after he could not establish contact with him. Police who were offering protection to Theuma outside the residence entered the residence together with his wife and found him injured.

Inspector Keith Arnaud was among those on site as an ambulance rushed the victim to Mater Dei Hospital.

Theuma's presidential pardon is expected to take centre stage in murder suspect Yorgen Fenech's compilation of evidence on Wednesday morning. The case had reached a potentially crucial juncture, according to investigative sources.

Theuma was given the pardon on condition that he revealed all in the murder plot which led to the murder of the journalist in October 2017.

Theuma said he had contracted the three men arrested for carrying out the murder on behalf of Fenech.

He told the court he had gathered a large collection of recorded conversations to use them as "insurance" in case he was arrested or eliminated.

A magisterial inquiry is under way.

