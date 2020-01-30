The first compilation of evidence hearing this year against Yorgen Fenech, accused of conspiring to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia is taking place on Thursday.

Witnesses, family gather

10am Witnesses, officials and the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia are present in the court room. There is once again heavy security around the court building, including sniffer dogs.

Lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri are appearing for Fenech.

Two plain clothes policeman are watching over Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder.

The court is not yet in session.

Melvin Theuma (right) escorted to court last December.

Just before the case this morning, activist and blogger Manuel Delia won a constitutional case filed against the government over the persistent dismantling of the makeshift memorial to Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The background

The business tycoon and heir to a family fortune stands charged with complicity in the journalist’s October 2017 murder.

Murder middleman Melvin Theuma told a court that he believed Mr Fenech was the only mastermind behind the murder, despite him having written a handwritten letter in which he also named former chief of staff Keith Schembri as a co-conspirator.

Theuma has said he surreptitiously recorded Fenech. Here's our report on Theuma's first testimony before the courts.

During the December 23 case it emerged:

Keith Schembri refused to give police the password to his iCloud and emails;

Police did not seal Schembri’s OPM office after the arrest;

Lawyer for AG says it is not Fenech but ‘others’ who were tampering with evidence;

Fenech’s wife and children left for UK on day of arrest ‘for their safety’;

Documents related to Wings Development, known as 17 Black found in search;

Bail request for Fenech was denied.

During the December 19 case, Inspector Keith Arnaud gave a detailed testimony. The highlights were: