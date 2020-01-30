Civil society activist and blogger Manuel Delia has won a constitutional case filed against the government over the persistent dismantling of the makeshift memorial to Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The judgment was delivered on Thursday in the proceedings filed against former Justice Minister Owen Bonnici after flowers, candles and photos placed at Valletta’s Great Siege monument following the assassination of Ms Caruana Galizia were repeatedly cleared away.

The memorial was created on October 18, 2017, two days after Ms Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb outside her Bidnija home.

For months, volunteers were at loggerheads with public maintenance employees who used to clear the vigil during the night. A court was told that it was former Justice Minister Owen Bonnici who had ordered the clearing in September of 2018.

Parliamentary secretary Deo Debattista, whose portfolio back then included responsibility for Valletta 2018 and Public Cleansing, had told court that Dr Bonnici asked him to clear the memorial after the decision to restore the Great Siege monument had been taken.

Dr Debattista had said he had learnt that the monument had been cleared “some 20 times” through the media. He had never given any direct order to that effect, he had added.

In its constitutional jurisdiction presided over by Mr Justice Joseph Zammit McKeon, the First Hall, Civil Court, ruled that the persistent clearing up amounted to a breach of the applicant’s right to freedom of expression.

Asked for a reaction, Mr Delia called for the resignation of Dr Bonnici.

"Our fundamental human right to protest has been recognized. Dr Bonnici violated our rights more than 500 times. He must now resign."

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia, Paul Borg Olivier and Eve Borg Costanzi assisted the applicant.