Yorgen Fenech, the businessman who stands accused of complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder case, is back in court on Thursday for his compilation of evidence.

In the last sitting on November 17, a magistrate denied Fenech's bid to refer an alleged breach of rights to the constitutional court. Fenech's lawyers have also claimed that allowing questions on anything the businessman told police before he was denied a presidential pardon would prejudice his rights.

Arnaud testimony behind closed doors

11am Comodini Cachia insists there is no irreparable harm when the testimony is heard at compilation stage, which is intended to preserve evidence.

But the defence lawyer says that the people reading the media reports today, who will be called in as jurors, will be the judges of facts. Lawyer Charles Mercieca harps on wide media coverage of the case and what he describes as the irremediable prejudice suffered.

The magistrate has heard enough. She says it is not for this court to determine irremediable prejudice but its duty is to ensure that as much as possible, the accused’s rights are not breached.

The decision whether to hold the sitting behind open or closed doors is one that lies solely with this court.

She makes it clear that any revelation of such testimony and related acts is a criminal offence and each person present behind closed doors is bound by secrecy.

The magistrates decides Arnaud's testimony will be heard behind closed doors. The press has to leave the court room.

Keith Arnaud (centre) in a file photo.

Lawyers spar on interpretation

10.55am Lawyer Charles Mercieca now intervenes.

He says that earlier on, evidence about third parties had been heard behind closed doors and the prosecution had agreed.

Lawyer Marion Camilleri clarifies that under informal discussions with the police, certain information may have been given.

"Our request is to safeguard the rights of accused, there is an ongoing constitutional case and given the extensive media coverage, his rights will be prejudiced."

Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia, lawyer for the Caruana Galizia family, intervenes: "I’ve read this morning’s decree well. The court denied the interim measure because there is no irremediable prejudice..."

She refers to another constitutional court pronouncement in the case of the Degiorgio brothers (the alleged hitmen) who had tried but failed to block FBI testimony.

As the lawyers engage in debate, Arnaud steps off the witness stand.

Defence wants testimony to be heard behind closed doors

10.45am Magistrate firmly says that the evidence will relate to the murder case, unless the accused himself asks for testimony to be held behind closed doors.

Camilleri says that they wish this part to be held behind closed doors, in view of the decree delivered this morning.



The magistrate has not yet seen this decree.

But Galea Farrugia from the AG's office stands up to clarify the position.

"The decree didn’t quite say that," he points out.

It said that the magistrate might consider hearing certain evidence behind closed doors should it be deemed as prejudicial.

The defence team asks for the "informal" testimony which had been given by the accused to investigators, to be heard behind closed doors.

Objections right away

10.38am Yorgen Fenech is escorted in. The magistrate takes her seat and the court is in session.

Keith Arnaud is the first to testify. He has not uttered a word and the defence immediately raises objections.

"He hasn't even started," the magistrate says.

Defence lawyer Marion Camilleri says that in view of the decree just delivered, that court said that certain info may be given behind closed doors.

Background: Fenech had instituted proceedings by means of an urgent application to block questions about information given to investigators for the purpose of getting a presidential pardon.

Parties gather in Hall 22

10.20am We're in Hall 22, the so-called trial-by-jury hall. Family members of the accused and the victim have gathered as well as lawyers and senior police officials.

There are three armed security guards stationed inside.

Last Tuesday, Fenech did not attend the interim measure hearing, with his lawyers informing the court he was unwell.

Four hours allocated

10am The court has allocated four hours for Thursday's sitting. It comes a day after superintendent Keith Arnaud testified in the Caruana Galizia murder inquiry. Arnaud told the board that data which Europol experts extracted and analysed from devices seized as part of the murder case would be presented in the case against Fenech in the coming days.

Daphne Caruana Galizia and Yorgen Fenech.

Who are the main players?

Yorgen Fenech: the businessman accused of being the mastermind behind the murder;

Melvin Theuma: the self-confessed middleman in the murder;

Vince Muscat, Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio: the alleged hitmen;

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators;

Keith Schembri: the OPM's former chief of staff;

Lawrence Cutajar: the former police commissioner;

Kenneth Camilleri: a member of Joseph Muscat's security detail;

Johann Cremona: a business associate of Yorgen Fenech's.

Edwin Brincat (Il-Ġojja): a friend of Lawrence Cutajar and Melvin Theuma;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: the lawyers appearing on Fenech’s behalf;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: the lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Philip Galea Farrugia, Nadia Attard: representing the AG’s office and assisting the prosecution.

Gianluca Caruana Curran before the sitting. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli