Murder suspect Yorgen Fenech is back in court for what is expected to be his last compilation of evidence sitting for 2020.

We understand Fenech's defence team want self-confessed murder middleman Melvin Theuma's psychiatrists to testify about their assessment so far.

The case against Fenech, who is accused of complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder, was scheduled for January 12, but the sitting has been pushed forward.

10.20am Magistrate Rachel Montebello takes her place. The court is in session.

The inspectors confirm that three psychiatrists are present. Before they take the oath, magistrate says that their testimony cannot be published in the media.

We're inside

10.05am We're one week away from Christmas and we're back in hall 22. Relatives of Caruana Galizia are in the court room as witnesses and lawyers gather. Fenech has just been escorted in through the back door. He waves at his relatives as he makes his way to the dock.

Theuma is expected to be the main focus in today's session.

Background: Theuma, once a close associate of Fenech, was given a presidential pardon to tell all about Caruana Galizia's murder in October 2017. The case took a dramatic turn last July when Theuma was found with stab wounds at his residence in Swieqi. Police believe the wounds were self inflicted.

What happened last time?

9.45am In the last session on December 2, Europol experts testified about the process linked to extracting the data found on Fenech’s phone.

It emerged that the data was extracted by a Europol expert in late October of this year and the process took around three days to complete.

Fenech's bail request was once again denied.

Who are the main players?

9.30am Let's take a look at the key figures in this complex case.

Yorgen Fenech: a business tycoon and heir to a family fortune, and the man in the dock: Fenech is accused of complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder;

Melvin Theuma: a taxi driver who worked for Fenech and who has testified that he served as a middleman between Fenech and the alleged hitmen;

Vince Muscat, Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio: the alleged hitmen;

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators and prosecutors;

Keith Schembri: a childhood friend of Fenech's and the chief of staff to Joseph Muscat when he was prime minister;

Lawrence Cutajar: the former police commissioner;

Kenneth Camilleri: a member of Joseph Muscat's security detail;

Johann Cremona: a business associate of Yorgen Fenech's.

Edwin Brincat (Il-Ġojja): a friend of Lawrence Cutajar and Melvin Theuma;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: Yorgen Fenech's legal team;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Philip Galea Farrugia, Nadia Attard: representing the attorney general's office and assisting the prosecution.