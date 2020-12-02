Europol data extraction experts will face questions from lawyers defending Yorgen Fenech on Wednesday, as the compilation of evidence against him continues.

Fenech stands accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. He denies the charges.

Three Europol experts told a court on Monday that they managed to extract four terabytes of data from various devices seized in connection with the murder investigation.

They will face cross-examination on Wednesday.

Yorgen Fenech in court

10.40am We're still waiting for the court session to begin. The man in the dock, Yorgen Fenech, has been escorted into the courtroom.

The Caruana Galizia family's other lawyer, Therese Comodini Cachia, has also joined proceedings. So too has Fenech's third lawyer, Marion Camilleri.

Space is at a premium today - hall 9 is not the largest room in the Valletta law courts, with just one bench of seating running along either of its sides and three benches in its middle.

Lawyers take their place

10.28am Back to this case: the various parties in the case against Yorgen Fenech are taking their seats.



Jason Azzopardi is representing the Caruana Galizia family.

We’ve spotted two of Yorgen Fenech’s three lawyers – Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca – so far.



Superintendent Keith Arnaud and assistant attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia are also present.

Caruana Galizia inquiry also under way

10.25am It’s worth noting that a public inquiry into Caruana Galizia’s murder is also in session as you read this: the three-judge panel is hearing the testimony of the secretary of the commission against corruption.



We’ll have a report about that hearing available later today.

Killer gets 30 years

10.17am This case has yet to begin, so we cast our eyes to a different courtroom: Jelle Rijpma, 23, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Shannon Mak.

Mak was found with her throat slashed outside her Santa Venera apartment in August 2018.

Rijpma had initially denied the murder charges but changed his plea to guilty in October.

Who are the three experts?

10.12am The court heard the testimony of three data extraction experts who work with Europol.

All three were in Malta for three days between November 20 - the day Yorgen Fenech was arrested - and November 23, 2019, and assigned the task of extracting data from seized devices.

They are:

1. Konstantinos Petrou, a Greek forensic analysis expert who said he has been working on the Caruana Galizia case from its early days in 2017.

2. Giuseppe Totaro, an Italian forensic lab specialist who has been with Europol since 2018.

3. Israel Bordillo Torres. Torres started working with the agency in 2017 and is also a court-appointed expert.

Who are the main players?

10am Let's take a look at the key figures in this complex case.

Yorgen Fenech: a business tycoon and heir to a family fortune, and the man in the dock: Fenech is accused of complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder;

Melvin Theuma: a taxi driver who worked for Fenech and who has testified that he served as a middleman between Fenech and the alleged hitmen;

Vince Muscat, Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio: the alleged hitmen;

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators and prosecutors;

Keith Schembri: a childhood friend of Fenech's and the chief of staff to Joseph Muscat when he was prime minister;

Lawrence Cutajar: the former police commissioner;

Kenneth Camilleri: a member of Joseph Muscat's security detail;

Johann Cremona: a business associate of Yorgen Fenech's.

Edwin Brincat (Il-Ġojja): a friend of Lawrence Cutajar and Melvin Theuma;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: Yorgen Fenech's legal team;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Philip Galea Farrugia, Nadia Attard: representing the attorney general's office and assisting the prosecution.

What happened last time round?

9.57am The court was last in session two days ago, when three Europol experts presented copies of data they extracted from electronic devices linked to Fenech, as well as various reports about that data.

Defence lawyers asked one of those experts some questions under cross-examination, but put off the rest of their questioning to Wednesday - today's session.

Welcome

9.55am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're at hall nine of the Valletta law courts, where the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech is due to continue.