Some readers may find descriptions in the testimony below disturbing.

Businessman Yorgen Fenech returns to court on Thursday for the compilation of evidence case into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In the last session on February 2, a Bidnija resident recalled the horror of seeing and hearing the journalist being blown up inside her car in October 2017.

Tents erected

1.40pm John Gera, a Corradino Correction Facility officer, is up next. He says he went with the magistrate to the crime scene to ensure safety on site.

He would also report back to the magistrate and accompanied him to various places during the inquiry.

Gera explains tens were erected since evidence was scattered about, as well as possible dangerous material which could harm police and experts.

The victim's car being elevated next to one of the makeshift tents. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Body parts scattered

1.30pm Arthur Grech, a lead firefighter at Xemxija station, testifies. He says he saw a human figure inside and pieces of flesh scattered around the bomb site.

On October 19, they returned to chop a tree to make it possible for investigators to check for parts of victim’s body wedged in there too.

Harry Eddleson, also a firefighter, says he saw human parts too, recalling a leg ripped apart from the thigh.

'I saw a human hand'

1.25pm Frederick Sammut, a fireman, takes the stand. He went on site, saw the burning car, stepped closer to see if there was anyone inside, to see if anything could be done.

"I saw a human hand on the driver side and a burning figure inside. Nothing could be done."

As he concentrated on the vehicle, he recalls seeing two people arguing on site. He is referring to the victim's son who got into an altercation with one of the witnesses that afternoon.

Parked for several weeks

1.20pm Sammut's wife takes the witness stand and says she saw a different car parked outside her home.

When she left around 2.30pm from the front entrance, the small car was still there. It was parked at various spots along the road beneath their house for several weeks. Her husband had told her he wasn't happy with the presence of the car.

When she got back through the Mġarr side entrance, she didn’t see the car.

Asked about the people near or inside the vehicle, the witness says she cannot recall.

European Council president Charles Michel on the site of the bombing with Caruana Galizia's husband and son.

A suspicious-looking car

1.15pm Mosta resident Carmel Sammut takes the witness stand. He says the police had spoken to him about a car that he used to often see parked near his home. It was no longer seen after the bomb attack.

He lives above the valley, in a secluded area with little traffic and therefore any car is deemed suspicious. He had warned his wife to keep an eye on the white car, which he believed was a Hyundai.

On the day of the murder, he was home nursing a fractured leg. He went to fetch his post around noon and saw the car parked there. Then around 3pm he heard explosion. He thought it was someone at the door banging.

Around 3.15pm he heard about an explosion in Bidnija. Popping outside, he was met with the commotion with police cars and ambulances racing by.

The phone chats

1.05pm Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca interjects.

He says there is the opportune remedy to put things right, saying no one deserves to be attacked when doing his duties.

"Likewise us lawyers and the accused who is still presumed innocent."

The defence lawyers say the court had banned the publication of chats from Fenech's phone.

The magistrate clarifies that he never banned the publication of articles about Fenech or his business interests, provided they are not related to the court procedures.

Objections to blogger claims

1pm The defence team has filed a note saying that they did not manage to prepare for a cross examination today.

Galea Farrugia from the AG's office has something to say. He says that just this week, blogger and lecturer Simon Mercieca published two articles, which he says are riddled with lies about him.

He presents copies of the blog posts to the court, one of them is about the court case involving the defence lawyers' bribery attempt on a Times of Malta journalist.

Mercieca alleged that the same lawyer prosecuting Yorgen Fenech is now prosecuting his lawyers. Galea Farrugia strongly denies this, saying he was absolutely not involved in that other case.

Galea Farrugia also exhibits an email he sent to Inspector Scerri from the police financial crimes unit. He says that he had no say in that case so as to avoid any possible conflict of interest.

He says he has asked for court protection since in his view such articles are hindering him in the performance of his duties and an attack and intimidation in his regard.

What happened last time?

12.20pm Last week's sitting was particularly uncomfortable to follow as witnesses detailed the horror they saw when the car went up in flames.

Francis Sant said he was driving home from Tarġa Gap at 3pm on October 16 of that year when he noticed something was wrong with a car heading in his direction.

The person inside the car seemed to be panicking, he recalled.

“ I heard a small bang, like fireworks. Then I heard a piercing scream,” Sant told the court.

Who are the main players?

12.15pm Let's take a look at the key figures in this complex case.

Yorgen Fenech: a business tycoon and heir to a family fortune, and the man in the dock: Fenech is accused of complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder;

Melvin Theuma: a taxi driver who worked for Fenech and who has testified that he served as a middleman between Fenech and the alleged hitmen;

Vince Muscat, Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio: the alleged hitmen;

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators and prosecutors;

Keith Schembri: a childhood friend of Fenech's and the chief of staff to Joseph Muscat when he was prime minister;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: Yorgen Fenech's legal team;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Philip Galea Farrugia and Anthony Vella: representing the attorney general's office.