Murder suspect Yorgen Fenech was denied bail once more on Tuesday, with a court turning down his application following one day of deliberation.

Fenech’s lawyers had argued on Monday that their client satisfied all criteria to be allowed out on bail, which they noted was the rule and not the exception.

A court on Tuesday disagreed, listing concerns that allowing Fenech out of police custody could compromise evidence in the case against him, give him the chance to flee the country and provoke a public outcry.



The court noted concerns that Fenech might abscond if allowed out of custody, highlighting the fact that he had been arrested aboard his yacht at the crack of dawn in an apparent attempt to flee the country.

Fenech’s business ties and financial means meant that the risk of him absconding could not be excluded, magistrate Rachel Montebello said.

The magistrate also noted that inquiries into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, which Fenech stands accused of complicity in, were still ongoing and that other suspects which Fenech himself had mentioned to police were also under investigation.

Furthermore, electronic devices seized by police from murder middleman Melvin Theuma were still being examined and had not yet been presented in the compilation of evidence against Fenech and a number of civilian witnesses had yet to testify.



"At this stage when the crime has not yet been solved, continued custody of the accused is justified," the court said.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello disregarded the attorney general’s submission opposing bail for Fenech, noting that the submissions had been sent in one day late and were therefore inadmissible.

But the court also said that it disagreed with Fenech’s claim that his right to freedom was being breached by the failure to grant him bail.



It nevertheless reminded prosecutors of their duty to manage the case promptly and without delay.



"The fact that bail has been denied does not lift this duty off the prosecution," the magistrate said.

It was the fourth time Fenech had sought bail since he was first charged with complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on November 30, 2019.

All four applications have been turned down by the law courts, with Fenech remaining in police custody in the ensuing months.

Fenech’s time in custody was further complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, which put a temporary halt on court proceedings earlier this year. In May, a court found that Fenech’s rights had been breached by a public health order to halt court proceedings, in a judgement that could have far-reaching implications on other cases.

IT expert to extract data

The court also said that it had appointed IT expert Alvin Cardona to make copies of voice recordings extracted from confiscated devices by Europol experts.

It ordered that Cardona be given access to the devices in question.

The court hearing is ongoing.