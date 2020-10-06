The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, who is accused of conspiring to murder journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, continues in court on Tuesday.

In the previous sitting, defence lawyers argued that the “real masterminds” of the October 2017 car bomb were “roaming around”.

Fenech is one of four people arrested and charged in connection with the murder: Vincent Muscat and brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio are accused of carrying out the killing.

A fifth man, Melvin Theuma, has been granted a pardon for his role in the murder, in exchange for his evidence, which implicates Fenech.

LIVE BLOG

25 files and three boxes of evidence

10.25am Deputy Attorney General Galea Farrugia says that the procès-verbal - an exhaustive account of all the evidence and testimony collected through the process - was filed in court this morning.

It contains 25 files and three one-metre long boxes of material.

Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca isn't happy: he wants statements held by the police but the court says he must obtain authorisation from the magistrate who conducted the inquiry.

Tight security - and space

10.18am Yorgen Fenech is in the court room accompanied by the usual tight security. His wife is sitting behind him, along with a male relative.

Space is at a premium in Hall 2, a ground floor hall with little seating space. Our court reporter, Edwina Brincat, is sending these updates standing up with an i pad propped on a bench.

The magistrate notes that social distancing "can in no way be maintained" and says court authorities should assign a more suitable hall in future to "safeguard the health of all those present for this hearing".

Who's who

10.10am Here's a quick glossary of some of the defence and prosecution names involved in the case.

Defence lawyers are: Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Merceica. They're assisted by Philip Galea Farrugia, from the Attorney General's office.

For the prosecution: Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra.

Lawyers for Daphne Caruana Galizia's family: Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence.

What to expect from today

10.00am Today's session is likely to be devoted largely to the defence team's presentation of evidence.

Last week the court partly upheld Fenech's request to order the prosecution to present additional evidence.

So today, protection should be presenting that evidence, including the records of the magisterial inquiry.