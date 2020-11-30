Europol experts are expected to testify about emails, texts and audio messages extracted from devices linked to Yorgen Fenech in testimony on Monday.

Experts from the EU law enforcement agency have spent months extracting and analysing data from the devices, which were seized by investigators probing the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Fenech stands accused of complicity in the journalist's murder and is pleading not guilty.

Prosecutors have told the court hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech that analysts had to go through huge amounts of data, with analysis further complicated by the fact that many of the exchanges found were in Maltese.

Sources have told Times of Malta that the data sheds light on the breadth of Fenech's network of influence, from politics to business, but that data analysed so far has not provided any new leads about other people potentially involved in ordering Caruana Galizia's murder.

Arnaud on report

2.25pm Arnaud tells the court that the hard drives contain the extracted data, while the report delves into the way experts extracted the data.

He tells the court that each of the Europol witnesses handled separate devices seized as part of the investigation.

Question for two colleagues

2.23pm Magistrate Montebello asks Petru's two colleagues whether they swear that they extracted data to the best of their abilities. They do.

Defence wants a copy of the Europol report

2.21pm Yorgen Fenech's lawyer Charles Mercieca stands up and tells the court the defence would like a copy of the Europol report. The magistrate says they will get one.

Extracting the data

2.16pm Petru says the experts stored data on hard drives and also made copies of it. He pulls out two hard drives, each containing identical data. He says he also has a copy for the magistrate.

Petru says he and his two colleagues were responsible for making copies of the extracted data.

Petru testifies

2.13pm Answering questions by superintendent Arnaud, Petru tells the court that he was appointed as a forensic examiner in this case in November 2019. His job was to support Maltese authorities to analyse seized devices concerning Yorgen Fenech.

Petru tells the court he is specialised in forensic analysis.

All the devices were in Malta and they were assigned to Europol in a locked room.

"Only we had access to that room," he says.

Who are the experts?

2.12pm The first is a Greek man named Konstantinos Petru. We're not sure of that spelling, and neither is the court - he's asked to write down his personal details.

The second is a Spanish man, Israel Bordillo Torres. The third is an Italian, Giuseppe Totaro.

Petru will be the first to testify.

Three experts worked on data

2.08pm Superintendent Arnaud tells the court that a Europol expert will be presenting a hard drive which contains data extracted from various devices.

Three data analysts worked together on extracting and analysing the data, he says, with others involved in drafting a report on it.

Three men enter the courtroom. Two of them have backpacks.

Court session begins

2.04pm Magistrate Rachel Montebello takes her place and Monday's court session can begin.

It's been a busy morning for the magistrate. She was hearing other cases in a different courtroom before this one.

Silvio Debono.

Silvio Debono's testimony

1.56pm A quick glance to hall 22, where Silvio Debono is testifying in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

The businessman has testified that:

he generally donated €5,000 to the Labour Party and between €6,000 and €8,000 to the Nationalist Party every year.





he had hired Daphne Caruana Galizia as a consultant back in 2012.





he was willing to "reach a compromise" with the Caruana Galizia family over the 19 libel cases he filed against her.

Debono's testimony is ongoing.

In deep conversation

1.42pm The hearing has yet to begin. Yorgen Fenech confers with his defence team as they wait for proceedings to get under way.

Meanwhile, superintendent Keith Arnaud and inspector Kurt Zahra have taken their place at the prosecution's desk, alongside Philip Galea Farrugia.

Who's in court?

1.30pm The doors to hall 22 have now been opened, and the courtroom begins to fill up.

Yorgen Fenech is present, surrounded by five armed guards. His lawyers are here too, as are some of his family members.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi is here, representing the Caruana Galizia family. His colleague Therese Comodini Cachia is not: she is in hall 20, representing the family in today's public inquiry session.

Assistant attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia walks in and takes his place at the prosecution's desk.

Daphne Caruana Galizia's husband, Peter, and one of her sons, Paul, are in court.

Peter Caruana Galizia and his son Paul attend a rally in October 2019 marking two years since Daphne's murder. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the law courts...

1.25pm ... business tycoon Silvio Debono, of DB Group fame, is testifying in a public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder.

Debono is notorious for having filed 19 separate libel suits against the journalist in March 2017 after she alleged that the tycoon's business group had been handed public land at a price below market value.

We will have a full report of proceedings in the inquiry once that's over.

What to expect today

1.20pm It is the first time Europol analysts will be testifying in this case.

That means they will first have to present the data and will then most likely have to answer any questions lawyers might have about procedural issues about it - such as how the devices were seized and what processes they used to analyse the data.

Who are the main players?

1.10pm Yorgen Fenech: a business tycoon and heir to a family fortune, and the man in the dock: Fenech is accused of complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder;

Melvin Theuma: a taxi driver who worked for Fenech and who has testified that he served as a middleman between Fenech and the alleged hitmen;

Vince Muscat, Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio: the alleged hitmen;

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators and prosecutors;

Keith Schembri: a childhood friend of Fenech's and the chief of staff to Joseph Muscat when he was prime minister;

Lawrence Cutajar: the former police commissioner;

Kenneth Camilleri: a member of Joseph Muscat's security detail;

Johann Cremona: a business associate of Yorgen Fenech's.

Edwin Brincat (Il-Ġojja): a friend of Lawrence Cutajar and Melvin Theuma;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: Yorgen Fenech's legal team;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Philip Galea Farrugia, Nadia Attard: representing the attorney general's office and assisting the prosecution.

Change of scene

1.05pm The case was set to be heard in hall 9 of the Valletta law courts - Yorgen Fenech had even been whisked into the room under tight security - but there's been a change of plans.

The case will now be held upstairs, in hall 22. The hall is still closed for the time being.

Police escort Yorgen Fenech to court on Monday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Open court

1pm Last week, the court heard testimony from inspector Keith Arnaud, who testified about an interrogation of Fenech which took place late last year.

We do not know what Arnaud said, though, as the court ruled that Arnaud should testify about the interrogation behind closed doors. Will today's session be public?

Welcome

12.55pm Good afternoon and welcome to this live blog. It's a big day in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech: after months of work, Europol analysts are ready to testify about emails, photos, text messages and other data they found on devices linked to the murder suspect.