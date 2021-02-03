Malta has detected 12 new cases of the new COVID variant that has been traced to the UK, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said on Wednesday.

The first three cases were detected at the end of December, linked to travel from the UK.

Another six were detected from this known cluster, while a further six are being investigated to trace their origin.

This means that so far, 15 positive cases in Malta have been linked to the UK variant.

Replying to questions from Times of Malta readers, Gauci said Malta has enhanced genetic sequencing testing, which helps professionals detect the new variant. This UK variant has increased transmissibility compared to previous variants.

Malta has this week which has seen the COVID-19 vaccinations programme extended to those aged 80 and up. All front-liners have also received at least one jab and the programme has now been extended to other sectors such as medical staff who are not in regular contact with patients, as well as policemen and soldiers.

Gauci has urged those aged 80 and up, who are not on the CommCare database but are homebound, to get in touch on the helpline 145.

"For those who have already called us, please hang on. We have your details and we will get in touch," she said, without providing details on how long they might have to wait until they get jabbed.

It was announced this week that the World Health Organisation is no longer advising women to avoid pregnancy if getting vaccinated.

Health Minister Chris Fearne also announced on Tuesday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 jab will only be given to people aged under 55 when doses arrive in Malta next week, because of a pack of studies on its effectiveness on older people.

On Wednesday Gauci said the manufacturers have only just started trials on older age groups, so Malta will, for now, offer it to those aged between 18 and 55.

Answering questions on whether people would be able to choose which vaccine to take, Gauci said all three procured vaccines - Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca - are good.

They will be administered depending on their availability and not people's preference.

Malta will stick to recommended dose gap

While some countries such as the UK have delayed the second jab, Malta will continue following the manufacturers' recommendations that are based on clinical trials, Gauci said.

The recommended gap between the first and second dose of the Pfizer jab, which is the vaccine that is currently being administered to the elderly and medical staff, is 21 days.

Malta immediately distributes and administers half of the vaccine stock it receives and saves the other half as the follow-up jab.

The AstraZeneca manufacturers are recommending a gap of up to 12 weeks.

Gauci noted that Malta was waiting for further studies to understand how long COVID immunity lasts following the administration of a second dose of the jab.

In case of the need for a third dose, Malta will use the same joint procurement method it has implemented over the past months to secure first and second doses of the various vaccinations.

Will people who need to travel to work be given priority?

Gauci said that for now only those most at risk are being prioritised.

“The main scope of the vaccination programme is to target people who would most benefit from the jab. We therefore need to protect those who are most at risk.

“People with severe chronic conditions are also high on the list. We will not be prioritising people who need to go abroad for work.”

She added that those who have been vaccinated have been put on a database so that the state would be able to provide them with a certificate in case proof of vaccination is required by airlines in the future.

