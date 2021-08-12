Daphne Caruana Galizia's son is expected to be cross examined by Yorgen Fenech's lawyers in Thursday's compilation of evidence.

The court heard last month how Daphne Caruana Galizia was working on a massive leak of documents from the power station consortium at the time of her murder in October 2017.

Fenech is charged with conspiring to kill the journalist in October 2017. He denies the charges.

Please refresh for constant updates

Waiting in court

10am Today's hearing will take place in Hall 22. Last Tuesday, Fenech appealed a judgment which had rejected his attempt to block the use of information he had given the police for the purpose of obtaining a presidential pardon.

Highlights from Matthew Caruana Galizia's July 27 testimony:

Months before he was exposed as the owner of secret company 17 Black, Fenech told his wife in an email that “17 was one whole stress” and that “Electrogas was one huge mistake”.

The business mogul had friends in high places and was part of a WhatsApp chat group with former deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta that was called ‘No Valletta, no party’.

One email showed an Electrogas director asking Fenech to liaise with Keith Schembri, referring to him as “Special K”.

Caruana Galizia’s testimony was punctuated by objections from Fenech’s defence team, who accused him of playing to the media gallery and reaching “gratuitous conclusions”.

Who are the main players?

Yorgen Fenech: the businessman accused of complicity in Caruana Galizia's murder;

Melvin Theuma: the self-confessed middleman in the murder;

Vince Muscat: a confessed hitman in the murder who says Alfred and George Degiorgio were also involved.

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: the lawyers appearing on Fenech’s behalf;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: the lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Anthony Vella: representing the AG’s office and assisting the prosecution.