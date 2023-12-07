Over €3 million collected from fines handed out by the Local Enforcement System Agency (LESA) will be given to local councils to invest back into their community over the next three years.

The money will be distributed across the country in €1.1 million chunks every year for projects that will aid local communities in areas such as security, culture and the environment, Home Affairs minister Byron Camilleri told a press conference on Thursday.

Speaking at LESA’s headquarters in Fgura, Camilleri said the government is proposing five key categories where the monies could be invested:

The security of localities, such as neighbourhood watch projects or CCTV cameras in public spaces; Greener environments for residents through new parks, cat cafes and dog parks; Alternative and clean transport solutions, such as electric vans that can transport elderly residents to their appointments; Modern infrastructure, such as digitising systems for easier public access; Protecting the culture of the locality by investing in historical sites while also promoting culture by setting up new landmarks, such as statues.

Camilleri noted that out of the five categories, investment in modern infrastructure has been left behind despite accessibility and ease being key to a better quality of life.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri speaking on Thursday

Why invest in local councils?

It is local councils who have direct contact with their residents and community and therefore know exactly where the money needs to go for their town, Camilleri told the conference.

Also the minister for National Security, Camilleri said that LESA will separately finance security-related projects in localities where it is needed the most, such as in St Julian’s – including Paceville – Marsa, Paola and St Paul's Bay.

“Our communities can enjoy these investments by having a better quality of life,” he said.

Addressing the same conference, Parliamentary Secretary for Local Councils Alison Zerafa Civelli said collaboration between local councils and LESA has grown over the years.

The initiative creates a sense of “balance”, Zerafa Civelli said, as the money - which is being taken away from those who break the rules of the road - is re-invested into localities.

“These are all projects that leave a direct impact on our residents and citizens,” Zerafa Civell said, asking local councils to always keep the interests and needs of their residents in mind.