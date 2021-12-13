Hundreds of people turned up at the university on Monday to get their COVID-19 booster jab, with some people waiting up to an hour for their third jab.

The queues were reminiscent of similar ones in May when the vaccination drive first opened up to the under 30s.

The health authorities are currently rushing to get as many people vaccinated with the booster as possible as part of efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19, especially in light of the rapid spread abroad of the Omicron variant. Malta has not yet detected any cases of the variant.

Many who were at the centre for their jab told Times of Malta they were shocked that so many people had turned up, especially on a public holiday. Nonetheless, the majority said they would wait their turn even if it meant queuing for some time.

"I'm going to wait, even if it takes a while because I really want the booster," one man said.

Several people said they were leaving because they didn't want to spend all day in a queue.

One said he had turned up at 1pm but left when he saw the queue. However, he returned about an hour later and was determined to wait his turn.

A good number of those in the queue said that they had arrived at the vaccination centre earlier than the time stipulated on their appointment.

Sources told Times of Malta the health authorities had not had any problems with people without an appointment turning up for the booster dose.

Those over 50 are currently eligible for the additional dose, which the authorities plan to give to the entire population.

A person is eligible for the booster as long as four months for the second dose has elapsed.

Up until recently, the authorities said people would have to wait six months before being able to take their booster shots but this was reduced as fears over the Omicron variant mount.