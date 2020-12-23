A magisterial inquiry into oil smuggling is still pending, a police inspector told the court on Wednesday.

Police inspector James Turner was testifying in the compilation of evidence against Shawn Higgins who stands charged with facilitating money laundering for his bosses, fuel trader Gordon Debono and his wife, Yvette, through their roles as directors of 11 companies, all of which were listed as defendants and have had freezing orders imposed on them.

In a previous sitting, Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras heard how Higgins cashed around €6.2 million in cheques that were issued in his name. The money was deposited into the bank accounts of Petroplus, the company for which he worked.

Turner said the investigation began when the police began looking into possible fuel smuggling and tax evasion. A magisterial inquiry is still pending.



At the end of the sitting, the court granted Higgins bail against a €12,000 deposit and a €48,000 personal guarantee. He was also ordered to sign the bail book twice a day and to be home between 9pm and 7am.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared for Higgins.

Inspectors Joseph Xerri, Omar Caruana and James Turner are prosecuting, together with lawyers Elaine Mercieca and Cinzia Azzopardi Alamango from the office of the Attorney General.