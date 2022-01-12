A magistrate is to consider a variation of a freezing order imposed on Nexia BT financial controller Katrin Bondin Carter after a police inspector testified that she had not received illicit funds.

Bondin Carter stands accused of money laundering and financial crimes, alongside Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna, Karl Cini and Manuel Castagna.

When the compilation of evidence resumed on Wednesday, prosecuting Inspector Ian Camilleri confirmed earlier testimony that police investigators had traced no illicit funds accrued to Bondin Carter.

Investigations showed that Bondin Carter had only received small amounts of money, to the tune of €400 or so, by way of reimbursement of sums she would have forked out in the course of her work.

Asked by defence lawyer Franco Debono whether Bondin Carter had derived any illicit gains, Camilleri confirmed that there was none

His testimony was called for in view of an application requesting the variation of the freezing order targeting all her assets.

Debono explained that the request was to limit the court order to a “nominal” amount of €5000 given that such an order could not be totally removed once the case was still ongoing.

AG lawyer Antoine Agius Bonnici said that the prosecution would file a written reply to the defence’s request.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, explained that although the law did not provide for the lifting of such an order pending proceedings, a variation of such freezing order was permissible at law. The court is expected to decide upon the matter.

Lawyers Stephen Tonna Lowell is counsel to Tonna and Cini.

Lawyers Michael Sciriha and Matthew Xuereb are counsel to Castagna.

Lawyer Giannella de Marco is counsel to KBT Holdings Ltd.

Lawyer Franco Debono is counsel to Bondin Carter.