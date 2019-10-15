Plans for a €70 million tunnel network to alleviate traffic around Paceville have prompted concerns from the heritage watchdog on grounds that no environmental studies have been carried out.

Furthermore, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has warned about potential negative impacts to military and historic buildings in the area, as well as threats to the structural integrity of the subterranean cave of Għar Ħarq Ħamiem, which is of ecological importance.

Objections have also been raised by NGOs and private individuals, especially on the disposal of the huge volume of excavation waste, which will result from this project.

Piloted by state agency Infrastructure Malta, the project is aimed at reducing travel time and eliminating bottlenecks in St Julian's and the surrounding residential areas.

The project includes a 1.5-kilometre tunnel linking the Coast Road to St George’s Bay.

The proposal had immediately raised eyebrows as the route is very similar to an underpass which had been proposed a months before by db Group – the developer behind the controversial St George’s Bay project.

Moreover, Infrastructure Malta is proposing two other tunnels for northbound traffic – a 500-metre link from Regional Road to the Pembroke entrance junction further up the road at Għar Ħarq Ħamiem valley, and a shorter tunnel from Regional Road to Triq Santu Wistin in the heart of Paceville.

A fourth 115-metre tunnel is also being proposed from Church Street near Millenium Chapel to St George’s Road next to Palazzo Spinola.

Despite having been announced last May, it was only recently that details of the project were made public. The disclosure happened following a ruling by the Ombudsman upon the request of former Alternattiva Demokratika chairman and Swieqi resident Arnold Cassola.

The needs of the thousands of residents are totally ignored and they will be made to suffer from polluted air and unending noise

Up to that point, Infrastructure Malta was insisting that plans would only be available at a later stage, once the application would have been vetted (screened) by the planning authority.

In its submissions, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage noted that despite the scale of the proposal, no environmental impact assessment was carried out.

Furthermore, it called for more details on various aspects of the project to be in a better position to pronounce itself on the proposal.

It pointed out there could be potential impact on Palazzo Spinola Gardens in St Julian’s and other scheduled features in the area such as the Statue of Christ, a historic horse-drinking trough and a statue of St Julian’s.

The watchdog also warned that the arches under the road at the Love monument in St Julian’s should not be dismantled or relocated.

As for the Għar Ħarq Ħamiem valley, the superintendence said further information was required as this was a site of ecological, scientific and archaeologic importance due to the existence of cart ruts.

Concerns were also raised on the subterranean cavern at the bottom of the valley to safeguard this natural structure, which is also a big underwater attraction for divers.

The superintendence also flagged potential impacts on the Pembroke shooting range, which is located within an area of ecological importance, the nearby military parade ground and the surrounding military buildings dating from colonial times.

Objections from NGOs and residents

Meanwhile, the disclosure of the plans to the public following the Ombudsman ruling, prompted other objections.

NGO Futur Ambjent Wieħed warned the project would generate an enormous volume of construction waste and did not constitute sustainable development as advocated by the Strategic Plan for the Environment Development.

Moreover, criticism was also levelled on the grounds that such a proposal would not contribute to a modal shift and sustainable transport, but would only encourage more use of private cars. The NGO also objected due to the “threat” the project posed for scheduled buildings and sites, among others.

Prof. Cassola claimed Infrastructure Malta wanted to accommodate “megalomaniac building projects” such as those by db Group, Villa Rosa, and Mercury House.

“The needs of the thousands of residents of Pembroke, Swieqi, St Julian’s and Paceville are totally ignored and they will be made to suffer from polluted air and unending noise forever, in order to give birth to an infrastructural project that will only benefit the business community,” Prof. Cassola said.