A major Malta-Italy drug ring has been busted by Italian police who arrested 16 suspects and seized 432kg of drugs.

Italian media reported on Wednesday that "Operation La Vallette" involved some 100 officers from Italy's financial police Guardia di Finanza in Catania, Sicily and the serious crimes unit.

The arrests were made in Catania, Ragusa, and Syracuse in Sicily and in Calabria, Italy.

According to some Italian press reports, arrests were also carried out in Malta, but no details have yet been released by the Maltese authorities.

Italian police are set to announce further details of the operation on Wednesday morning.

This is the second major drug ring with links to Malta to be busted this month.

On November 16 the Italian police announced that they had arrested 12 people suspected to form part of a drug ring that smuggled cannabis and cocaine into Sicily and Malta.