The majority of the Nationalist Parliamentary group members have publicly called on party leader Adrian Delia to consider his position in the wake of his dismal showing in a recent survey.

In a statement, they described as "incorrect" Dr Delia’s remarks at the end of Wednesday night’s group meeting when he insisted he still enjoyed the confidence of his own MPs.

According to the unsigned statement, endorsed by Nationalist MPs who spoke to Times of Malta, 17 members urged Dr Delia to “consider” his position in the party’s and country’s best interests.

Only four expressed themselves against such a proposal, the statement read.

The meeting was attended by 25 of the 30 members (made of the 28 MPs and the two MEPs).

“The PN leader informed the group that he had taken note of what had been said and gave his assurance that he would come back to inform them about his decision,” the parliament group said.

Consequently, his statement to the media that he still enjoyed the group’s confidence was “incorrect” as there was a “clear agreement” that prior making such statement he had to inform the parliamentary group.

Growing number of MPs want Delia out

After the unsigned statement was issued, MPs began to publicly endorse it.

Claudette Buttigieg told Times of Malta: "We are letting our country down."

She said democracy "needs a good opposition. He has to leave and we need to make big changes to the party. I won't live another day with this on our conscience."

Karl Gouder also told Times of Malta he is endorsing the call for Dr Delia to consider his position.

Beppe Fenech Adami said: "The statement reflects what happened in the parliamentary meeting. I endorse the call."

The call came after Jason Azzopardi became the first to call on Dr Delia to go.

It was also shared on social media by Claudio Grech, who has been touted internally as a possible leadership contender.

Few MPs still support Delia

Those who spoke in support of Dr Delia during the marathon meeting on Wednesday included Clyde Puli and David Agius.