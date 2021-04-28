Malta aims to be among the first countries in the EU to issue digital vaccination certificates, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has said.

During Friday’s press conference announcing the cancellation of tourism license fees, Bartolo said that Malta is waiting for the outcome of the EU’s discussion on the Green Pass.

“Whilst there are current discussions on the Green Pass, we will definitely be one of the first countries to adopt a certification system, ideally before June 1.”

Within the EU, Denmark already has a 'coronapas' scheme that shows via an app whether a person has been vaccinated, has tested positive within the last two weeks, or negative within the last 72 hours.

And Estonia is developing its own vaccine passport in conjunction with the World Health Organisation, with the first version of version due out by the end of the week, according to media reports.

Malta is pushing a range of incentives to entice travellers to Malta, including discounts off hotel stays, diving trips and sport tourism. It has set June 1, as the target date for fully reopening to tourism.

Last month, the European Commission detailed how its Digital Green Certificate would work, with the "certificate" displaying a QR code containing a certified vaccination, recent negative test or recovery.

Earlier this month, Bartolo said that Malta and the UK begun bilateral talks on creating a digital vaccine certificate and “will not be limited”, by EU negotiations.

He said that the certificate, which is being developed by the Malta Information Technology Agency (MITA) would be ready in June and would include dates of the first and second dose of the vaccine.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has also pushed for the introduction of the vaccine certificate.

Last week, Fearne said that the vaccine certificate will come into force next month. He said that anyone travelling to the island will be required to either provide an approved vaccine certificate or a negative test result before boarding a plane.