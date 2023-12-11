Malta’s permanent representative to the United Nations has joined other representatives of the Security Council for briefings in Egypt amid concerns that the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza could collapse.

In a social media post, Vanessa Frazier said the delegation has visited the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, where trucks are waiting to deliver much-needed supplies to Gaza.

Earlier this month the United Nations Security Council adopted a Malta-drafted resolution calling for “extended humanitarian pauses” in the war between Israel and Hamas militants to allow for the delivery of aid and the release of hostages.

Fighting was paused for a few days later following a deal brokered by Qatar and Egypt, allowing for the release of women and children by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and aid. The pause ended last week when fierce fighting resumed.

The delegation's brief visit to Egypt follows a letter to the council from the UN Humanitarian Agency warning that the delivery of humanitarian aid was at risk of collapse.

"This is a code red for us, as we cannot have a humanitarian structure collapsing,” Frazier said.

“It is very important that we are here so that we can have a better understanding of what is happening on the ground and have the opportunity to discuss and understand what humanitarian workers need from us,” Frazier told Times of Malta.

‘Everybody was horrified by the plight of children’

The trip was arranged through negotiations with Egyptian, Palestinian and Israeli authorities. The UNSC representatives had hoped to visit a field hospital in Gaza but although the visit was originally cleared by Israel, permission was later withdrawn after Israel said it would be carrying out military operations close by.

Now, the group will be speaking to personnel at the field hospital via video link, Fraizer explained.

On Monday morning the representatives visited a hospital on the Egypt side of the border which is treating Gazan casualties.

"Some children we met had lost their entire family," Frazier said, adding there were patients of all ages.

The group also visited the Egyptian Red Crescent Humanitarian hub.

"The head explained what the entire process for delivery to humanitarian aid into Gaza entails and the difficulties," she said.

"For example, there are many vital items which are being rejected by the Israeli side and sent back, such as water purifiers, oxygen canisters, solar energy equipment and generators, because Israel says they have a dual use function."

She said the trip was providing her and her colleagues the opportunity to witness the situation first-hand rather than reading reports on the war and its impact.

“And meeting patients in hospitals makes it all very real and makes us always more aware of how important our work is. Our decisions impact lives.”