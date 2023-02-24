Updated 11am

Malta will continue standing by Ukraine, President George Vella said on Friday, insisting that the island's neutrality did not imply indifference to suffering.

In a statement marking one year since Ukrainians woke up to a Russian invasion of their country, Vella said the war has shaken the international community to the core.

"Twelve months have passed since the unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The scenes we have witnessed over this past year should have us all recoil in shame and reflect on human frailty in the face of the brutality of war," he said.

President George Vella's address.

"Let me once again be clear in stating that Malta’s neutrality does not imply indifference to attacks on our shared principles, the deplorable loss of life and the suffering brought about upon innocent civilian people," Vella said.

"We will continue assisting the People of Ukraine across the board within the limits, and to the best of our capabilities. We will continue to provide humanitarian assistance and give special medical treatment in our health facilities."

On February 24, 2022, Russia sparked the worst conflict on the continent since World War II following weeks of speculation about President Vladimir Putin's intentions following a massive troop build-up on the Ukrainian border.

Since then, eight million Ukrainian refugees have been registered in Europe – totalling 18 per cent of their country’s population – and just over 1,500 were granted temporary protection in Malta.

This photograph taken on February 23, 2023, shows a damaged oven and the interior of an apartment in a residential building, destroyed during an attack, in Borodyanka, amid Russia's military invasion on Ukraine. Photo: AFP

Vella on Friday said that in light of the "senseless unrelenting violence", one could not accept that the "cardinal principles" of respect for sovereignty and self-determination be swept aside by aggression and military might.

He added that the invasion of Ukraine constituted a direct threat to the multilateral system, with the United Nations at its core.

"We have to remain united, and not leave any room or pretext for the convenient dilution of the norms and standards that have clearly guided the international community for decades.

"This is a heartfelt appeal that needs to reach all our international partners and global actors who could have a say in contributing to an end of this indiscriminate violence, and work towards a possible path to peace once the opportunity arises. I specifically want to take this opportunity to salute the people of Ukraine for their inspiring bravery and courage," Vella said.

The president conveyed Malta's "strong solidarity and support" to the Ukrainians and their President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

In this file photo taken on March 24, 2022 Refugees from Ukraine walk on the jetty after arriving by ferry at the Romanian-Ukrainian border point Isaccea-Orlivka. Photo: AFP

In a tweet, prime minister Robert Abela also pledged Malta's support.

"The Ukrainian people have shown incredible strength, defending their homeland and international law. Malta will continue to support Ukraine’s struggle for lasting peace, including through the provision of humanitarian and medical aid," he said.

In a Talking Point, president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said the bloc itself will continue to stand with Ukraine.

"We stand alongside the countless families that have found themselves stripped of everything. We stand with the Ukrainian defence forces that fight for freedom, democracy and the rules-based world order. We stand with those who fight for us," she said.

Metsola added this was why the European Parliament was calling for a Special Tribunal to be set up that can bring all those responsible for war crimes to justice – crimes that have no statute of limitations.

"This is why the European Union must push on with sanctions on Russia, individuals and entities that support Putin’s illegal war and why we must put pressure on other countries and private companies that still deal with the Kremlin. There can be no business as usual with Russia."

Looking ahead, she said the European Parliament wanted to start planning for Liberation Day and EU membership for Ukraine.

Aerial photograph showing a damaged residential building in the town of Lyman, Donetsk region, on February 22, 2023. Photo: AFP