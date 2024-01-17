The Maltese government is closely following proceedings in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) where South Africa has accused Israel of genocide, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, but he avoided saying whether Malta is actually supporting the case.

Labour MEP Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba on Tuesday called on the government to support South Africa's case. Earlier this week a group of Maltese activists, academics and authors also urged Malta to be the first EU member to join South Africa’s case.

South Africa is arguing that Israel is in breach of the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, and its extensive bombing of Gaza aimed at the "destruction of Palestinian life" pushing Palestinians "to the brink of famine".

At least 24,285 Palestinians, about 70 per cent of them women, children, and adolescents, have been killed, according to the Hamas government.

Times of Malta asked the foreign ministry if the government would support the genocide case.

"We are following with attention the ICJ's deliberations on allegations brought forward against Israel," a spokesperson said.

"Malta's efforts will always remain focused on ensuring unimpeded access and safe passage for desperately needed humanitarian supplies to Gaza, bringing about a secession of hostilities while promoting a political horizon. Malta is also urging restraint to avoid a possible spillover of the war regionally," he said.

The spokesperson added that Malta condemned the actions by Hamas on October 7 that killed 1,140 people (and led to the Israeli bombing) and advocates for the release of all hostages who were captured during the Hamas attacks.

"We are also extremely concerned about events on the ground in Gaza," the spokesperson said.

A lack of access to clean water, food and medical assistance, as well as the "ongoing mass destruction of civilian and humanitarian infrastructure," is "simply unacceptable."

"Malta has consistently condemned actions that are inconsistent with humanitarian law by all parties, both as a member of the European Union and through our elected seat on the United Nations Security Council," he said.

In the UN Security Council Malta successfully tabled a resolution calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors through the Gaza Strip for the transport of essential items.

"We also supported Resolution 2720, which called on all parties to 'allow, facilitate and enable' the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip," the spokesperson said.