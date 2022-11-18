THEATRE

Il-Fidwa tal-Bdiewa

On the 50th death anniversary of literary giant Ninu Cremona, Teatru Malta and The New Victorians, in collaboration with the Fondazzjoni Ċelebrazzjonijiet Nazzjonali (FCN), are reimagining Cremona’s classic play Il-Fidwa tal-Bdiewa.

Composed and directed by The New Victorians, and adapted by author Clare Azzopardi, the multidisciplinary, audio-theatrical production features live music and is being performed by an ensemble of artists: Alex Weenink, Jacob Piccinino, Sean Briffa, Gianluca Mifsud, Lee N Abela, Laura Buhagiar, Kay Micallef, Chantelle Micallef Grimaud, Matthias Camilleri and Sara Gauci.

The play, in Maltese and certified PG, is being staged at Ximenes Redoubt, Salina Bay, Naxxar, today, tomorrow and on Sunday, and between November 25 and 27. For tickets, click here.

It-Teatru tal-Miskin

The queer coming-of-age musical about intolerance and people’s innate fear of ‘the other’, written and created by Luke Saydon, is being staged once again at Blue Box, MSpace, in Msida, until Sunday, November 20.

Produced by Saydon Studio, It-Teatru tal-Miskin is directed by Denise Mulholland with movement by Ruth Borg, and stars Thomas Camilleri, Chiara Hyzler and Sean Borg.

For tickets, visit https://bluebox.azurewebsites.net.

The cast of It-Teatru tal-Miskin. Photo: Maria Galea

Klassi Għalina: The Roadshow No. 7

The cast of the popular local sitcom is bringing more funny sketches at the City Theatre, Valletta, from today to Sunday, November 27 at 8pm.

For tickets, click here.

Lubiena

Dwal Ġodda theatre group is staging a play written by Martin Gauci at the Spazju Teatrali of Għargħur.

The production follows a couple’s love story over the years, their desires and their children’s dreams, while proving wrong those around them who think they know everything about everyone.

The play is being staged until Sunday. For bookings, e-mail dwalgoddatheatre@gmail.com or call on 7901 4804 or 7909 2624. For more information, visit the Dwal Ġodda Facebook page.

Scenes from the play Lubiena

ARTS FESTIVALS

ŻiguŻajg

The arts festival for children and young people kicks off today with a jam-packed programme for all ages.

The hybrid festival features collaborations with local and international artists and creatives, and presents a wide variety of live and online art, dance and theatre shows.

ŻiguŻajg runs until November 27. For more information, visit www.ziguzajg.org/.

A baby taking part in the performance Manta, a poetic dance with three musicians having sounds based on old and contemporary music with polyrhythmic compositions.

FILM

German Film Festival

The German-Maltese Circle, in collaboration with the Goethe Institute, is organising the 13th edition of the German Film Festival.

Today, director and producer Michael Blume is presenting a selection of short films inspired by Wolfgang Borchert at 6.30pm.

These will be followed by the 2018 drama The Most Beautiful Couple (Das schoenste Paar) at 8.30pm. Directed by by Sven Taddicken, it tells the story of Malte, a young teacher, and his wife Liv, who gets raped by a young stranger at a tragic assault during their summer holidays. The couple shows astonishing strength while rationally dealing with this traumatic event.

The films will be shown in German with English subtitles. For tickets and more information on the festival, which runs until tomorrow, click here.

Maximilian Brückner and Luise Heyer in The Most Beautiful Couple (2018).

Month of European Film

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian's is today showing the 2021 French film Everything Went Fine and the 2021 Spanish comedy drama Official Competition as part of the Month of European Film. Both films are certified 15 and will be shown in their original language with English subtitles.

Across Europe, partner cinemas in 35 countries from Reykjavik to Athens, from Lisbon to Bucharest, but also including small towns and networks, are highlighting European films, presenting special programmes, events and dedicated retrospectives for four weeks.

The Month of European Film kicked off on November 13 with the European Arthouse Cinema Day and the European Film Academy’s Young Audience Award. Instead of a uniform catalogue, each participating cinema is creating a unique programme according to their expertise and catering to their audience’s taste. The Month of European Film culminates on December 10 at the 35th European Film Awards in Reykjavik, Iceland.

For tickets and more info, click here.

MUSIC

Singing with the Crooners

The Big Band of the Malta Concert Orchestra and singers Joe Cutajar, Janvil and Angie Vella Zarb, under the direction of Paul Abela, will perform a number of immortal ‘crooner’ numbers at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on Friday, November 18, at 8pm.

These include The Lady is a Tramp, Strangers in the Night, Paper Moon, Fly Me to the Moon, Unforgettable and Come Fly with Me.

For tickets, log on to teatrumanoel.com.mt.

Singer Angela Vella Zarb. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS

Documenting Caravaggio: What the Archives of the Order of Malta have revealed

A public lecture, led by art history professor Keith Sciberras, is being held at the National Library of Malta today at 6.30pm.

Sciberras will discuss the impact that the Archives of the Order of Malta held at the National Library have had on the research on Caravaggio’s life, work and times. It will discuss specific pieces from these archives and how art historians use such material to formulate hypotheses and draw conclusions on the past.

The lecture forms part of the Malta Libraries' Public Lecture Series 2022-2023 at the National Library of Malta 'Created to Inspire: 500 years of artistic splendour in Malta'.

Items from the national collection relating to the subject in question will be on display. Admission is free and no prior booking is necessary.

For more information, visit the National Library of Malta Facebook page.

Wedding gown exhibition, book launch in aid of Hospice

A wedding dress exhibition and book launch in aid of Hospice Malta is being held by the daughters of the late Manuel Camilleri, a renowned tailor specialising in wedding and evening dresses.

The book, entitled Tifsil, features a photographic collection of some work by Camilleri, better known as Leli l-ħajjat ta’ l-Imġarr. It will be launched today at the Attard parish centre auditorium during an exhibition featuring a selection of wedding gowns dating back to the 1980s. The event starts at 7pm.

For more information, contact Mateja Camilleri on 7923 4739 or Melania Spiteri on 9989 813.

Wedding gowns created by Manuel Camilleri will be on display during the book launch.

VISUAL ARTS

Here & There

Mona Vella is presenting a collection of recent plein air paintings at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Archbishop Street, Valletta.

Inspired by Malta's rugged cliff faces and the varying moods of the sea, these watercolours attempt to capture atmosphere and time as experienced by the artist.

Here & There runs until tomorrow, November 19. The museum is open from Monday to Friday between 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

One of Mona Vella's works on display at the Malta Postal Museum. Photo: Facebook/Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub

Seħer il-Baħar

A visual art exhibition at the Malta Society of Arts discloses Anna Galea’s latest evocative artistic exploration of the sea.

The artist explores the mystery and mesmerising elements of the waters surrounding the Maltese islands through different experimental watercolour and oil painting techniques. The collection weaves together her figurative and abstract interpretations.

Seħer il-Baħar, curated by Roderick Camilleri, runs at Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta, until November 24. Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays: 8am to 7pm and on Saturdays: 9am to 1pm. For more information, visit artsmalta.org or the society's Facebook page.

Read more about the exhibition here.

Shadows and Light − The Wilfrid Flores Archive

Christine X Art Gallery of 17, Tignè Street, Sliema, is hosting the first exhibition dedicated to the work of Wilfrid Flores, an important photographer who passed away in 1981.

Curated by photographer David Pisani, Shadows and Light − The Wilfrid Flores Archive investigates the various themes of this pioneer in Maltese photography.

The exhibition runs until November 22. For more information, visit https://www.christinexart.com/ or the gallery's Facebook page.

Also read this Times of Malta interview with the curator.

A photo of Valletta by Wilfrid Flores

Abstract Trio

An exhibition showcasing the works of three abstract artists, namely Louis Casha, Lucio Dubini and Vincent Cassar, is open at the Volunteer Centre in Triq Bartolomew in Rabat.

From the geometrical abstractions of Casha to Dubini’s interactions of lines, shapes and material and on to Cassar’s freedom in execution, the exhibition explores the possibilities of abstraction via different routes.

Abstract Trio runs until November 25. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 5 to 8pm; Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 1pm and from 4 to 8pm. Other hours are also available by appointment. Log on to the exhibition’s Facebook page for more information.

YFES

Jo Dounis is presenting a new body of work at Gemelli Framing in Ta' Qali.

YFES, the Greek word for textures (hinting at the artist’s many years of her living in Greece), emphasises the current way forward for Dounis.

From the smooth and flowing finish of fluid art which Dounis is mostly known for, the artist is pursuing a completely different direction in technique. She explores a variety of textures to create tactile works which portray an idyllic place or space in time. No human figures are present, and these pristine landscapes, seascapes, spaces or atmospheres, created from the artist's imagination and harmonious manipulation of colour and light, emit a surreal feeling of being transported into an alternative, Utopian world.

YFES, curated by Melanie Erixon, runs until November 26. Log on to the exhibition’s Facebook page for more information.

Nordic Breakwater by Jo Dounis

Q’eros: Beyond the Clouds

Il-Ħaġar Museum and Community Cultural Centre in Victoria is hosting an exhibition by Italian photographer Alessandro Bergamini until November 27.

Eight of the photos on display won Bergamimi the Travel Photographer of the Year award in 2021 and five more were included in the book Humanity, which was chosen as the best photographic book for 2021 in the International Photography Awards.

They will be accompanied with some 30 photos documenting the demanding Peru expedition earlier this year among the Q'eros community in the Andes. Visitors will be able to follow the filming on their mobile.

All the material is included in the exhibition catalogue, published as Il-Ħaġar GEMS 21. Also available are copies of Humanity, an assortment of photos highlighting peoples around the world.

The museum is open every day from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit heartofgozo.org.mt/.

Yours and Mine

A father-daughter exhibition by Tony Calleja and Diane Agius Calleja is open at Rabat’s Wignacourt Museum.

Diane uses watercolours to create evanescent, poetic landscapes and cityscapes, while her father, Tony, exploits the direct and fresh possibilities of acrylic and a multi-thematic approach. This contrast of media and themes is a characteristic of this collaboration.

Yours and Mine, hosted by Rabat’s Wignacourt Museum, runs until November 27. Check the museum's Facebook page for more information.

Aftermath

After Brussels and the European Parliament last month, the Maltese Parliament is now hosting Aftermath, a joint exhibition by the creative duo of Etienne Farrell and Mark Mallia.

Setting off from the war in Ukraine and its impacts on Europe and beyond, while tapping into Jean Paul Sartre’s collection of essays The Aftermath of War, this body of work focuses on the repercussions created by the onset of war for the common citizens.

Aftermath runs until 28. Consult the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Aftermath by Etienne Farrell and Mark Mallia

Celebrating Our History − A Photographic Exhibition

This month, The Phoenicia Malta turns 75 years old. As part of its celebrations, a photographic exhibition is being held at the Palm Court Lounge.

On display are the first plans of the hotel, photos of the construction process, the original decor and of distinguished guests who stayed at the hotel, among others.

The exhibition runs until the end of November.

What is Europe to You?

A photographic exhibition at the German-Maltese Circle, in Palazzo Messina, Valletta, is the result of an artist's need to understand how European citizens feel about Europe.

Lisa Borgiani has been visiting the principal European cities and capitals since 2019, asking the inhabitants she photographs a simple question: "What is Europe to you?".

The exhibition, which runs until November 30, sees 30 selected photographs and 200 black and white self-portraits of the project's participants.

Each visitor is invited to participate in the project in two ways: at the exhibition they can use the WEYWALL digital platform to print and exhibit their own self-portrait accompanied by a comment expressing their feelings about Europe, or they can write a phrase about Europe on a brightly coloured Post-It, which they can then stick on a dedicated wall.

For more information, visit https://www.whatseurope.eu/ and the project's Instagram account.

Normal Deviance

An artwork by Mark Schembri

Two artists, Mark Schembri and Nuntia, who are long-term partners in life, are for the first time exhibiting together. Their collection is a portrayal of their distinctive personalities, expressed through their respective modes of expression.

Nuntia has been widely defined as a psychological artist with dark undertones. Her paintings convey a muted struggle between serenity and a lurking darkness. Schembri has been in the art scene for 23 years and has held more than 15 solo exhibitions. He is an eclectic and versatile artist whose style is often flamboyant with characteristic explosions of colour and movement. His tone can range from playfully ironic to scathingly sarcastic, especially when he turns the spotlight onto the failings of our contemporary society.

Normal Deviance is open at Art by the Seaside, 65, Triq il-Mina tax-Xatt, Senglea, until December 1. Visiting hours are as follows: Tuesday to Friday from 5 to 9pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm and 5 to 9pm.

A Collection of Charcoal Drawings and Hand-Crafted Objects

A collection of charcoal drawings and objects by self-taught and self-proclaimed anti-social artist CO-MA is on display at Green Shutters of 27, Triq San Franġisk, Floriana.

The artist's work has no frills but contrasts living in the world of black and white. He is also a “collector of nice things” which are broken down into their primary parts and find themselves in the new objects he builds. The result are pieces that are at once functional, intriguing and otherworldly.

The exhibition runs until December 3. For more information, see www.coma-artist.com and follow Lily Agius Gallery on Instagram and Facebook.

Resilience – Thriving Through Adversity

An exhibition at Fort St Elmo, in Valletta, is showcasing creative projects by Aġenzija Sapport service users from all day centres, with the assistance of support workers.

The theme of Resilience was chosen to to reflect the strength of service users in facing setbacks such as prejudice, negative stereotypes and discrimination.

Various items are on display. The artists used different media including acrylic and 3D painting on canvas, encaustic art (using wax), wood and iron, papier-mache, photography (produced on canvas, photo albums and board), clay installations and quilling techniques.

The exhibition is open until December 3. Opening hours: 9am to 4.30pm. For tickets, click here.

Works on display at the exhibition Reslience. Photo: Facebook/Aġenzija Sapport

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction

Artist Darren Tanti is presenting an art project meant to shed light on the mediatic processes used to spread information about war and its effects on the viewer.

The work reflects the artist’s preoccupation with fabrication, editing and twisting of information people outside the conflict zone might be subjected to.

The project is meant to provoke viewers by a number of analytical, ironic, and at times, cynical works based on factual, fictional images and theoretical work. Different experts from journalism, film, art, education and the military fields will also contribute to the project via a number of talks and workshops.

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction, curated by Melanie Erixon is open at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, and at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq, Mqabba, until December 4.

Consult the project’s Facebook page for more information.

Commemorating Antoine Camilleri (1922-2005): A Hundred Years from his Birth

Heritage Malta is commemorating the 100 years since the birth of Antoine Camilleri, the modernist pioneer of Maltese 20th-century art, with an exhibition at the Camerone at MUŻA, Valletta.

Several of Camilleri's artworks and personal items will be on show.

MUŻA will also be the venue of a discussion about the artist today at 6.30pm. Camilleri’s family as well as the many who knew the artist will be present to share their memories regarding him. Admission is free of charge, on a first- come, first-served basis.

The exhibition runs until December 7.

After the Bypass by Antoine Camilleri

Legends

Alfie Borg is presenting a collection of contemporary works by

Hudson founder and chairman Alfie Borg is presenting a collection of contemporary works at Kettles cafeteria at The Brewhouse in Mrieħel.

HIs mixed-media works depict all-time legends from the world of art, sport, music, film and social history, who have inspired Borg in different stages of his life.

All the proceeds from the sale of the art pieces will go towards the Hudson Foundation which seeks to ‘give a voice to the voiceless’ and focuses on supporting abandoned dogs, children and Mother Earth. The foundation is now seeking to continue its work in supporting animals and disadvantaged children as well as to realise initiatives to help the environment.

Legends runs until December 7.

Gabarrón: The Colours of Hope

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting an exhibition by Spanish artist Cristóbal Gabarrón dedicated to the United Nations, with his work focusing on the universe of peace, parliamentarism, freedom and human rights.

Apart from the main exhibition, the project also includes a public installation at St George's Square, Valletta, entitled Universo de Luz (Enlightened Universe), and an AMBIT event at Ġgantija Temples, Xagħra, that brought together artistic creations on biodiversity and the values of integral heritage that will travel the five continents.

The exhibition, curated by Rupert Cefai, runs until December 11. For more information, visit kreattivita.org.

Works by Cristóbal Gabarrón on display at Spazju Kreattiv. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Sunetti: Minn Fomm u Qalb il-Poplu

Malta Libraries is holding an exhibition on Maltese sonnets at the National Library of Malta in Valletta.

The exhibition will be accompanied by two lectures on the subject. The second one will see Olvin Vella looking into ‘Is-sunett ta’ Buonamico li għosfor mitt sena ilu’ (the sonnet of Buonamico which disappeared 100 years ago) on December 1 at 6pm.

The exhibition will be open to the public, free of charge, until the end of December. One may visit between Monday and Friday from 8.30am to 4.30pm and on Saturdays from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

The exhibition catalogue and a sonnet written specifically for the occasion and printed on silk (limited edition of 100) are available for sale from the Reading Room.

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

An exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open weekly from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Exhibits forming part of the Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple exhibition. Photo: DOI/Jason Borg

Honor Frost’s Malta: A Pioneer in the Centre of the Mediterranean

An exhibition highlighting underwater archaeologist Honor Frost’s connection to Malta is open at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

Besides honouring Frost’s considerable legacy, the exhibition aims to offer a snapshot of Frost’s work in Malta through illustrations, artefacts and even some of her diving equipment.

The exhibition runs until January 15. Entrance is free of charge. One may visit the museum daily from 9am to 4.30pm.

whatson@timesofmalta.com