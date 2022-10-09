THEATRE

Animal Farm

Masquerade Malta has opened the 2022-2023 season with George Orwell’s classic novel Animal Farm.

Reimagined by Youth Theatre Masquerade and directed by Ian Moore, this new production offers a dynamic, daring and contemporary take on the timeless story. It remains faithful to Orwell’s original, retaining both its affection for the animals and the incisiveness of its message.

Animal Farm is suitable for audiences aged 11+. Performances will take place at Blue Box, M Space, in Msida, today at 3.30 and 6pm. For tickets and more information, visit masquerademalta.com.

This project is supported by Arts Council Malta.

Żeża tal-Flagship

Hermann Bonaci Productions are staging the classic comedy Żeża tal-Flagship at the Manoel Theatre this weekend and next week.

Written by Mikielanġ Borg early in the last century, the play is set in Balzunetta, where the famous Żeża works as a barmaid. Outgoing, lively and cheeky, Żeża is not only the favourite entertainer of British sailors, but also among the Maltese of all social classes. Trouble looms when aristocrats are caught in saucy adventures.

Borg’s original script has been adapted into this new version by Joe Gatt. A list of new songs will be played live by the orchestra and sung by the actors.

The show will be staged today and between October 13 and 16. For tickets, log on to teatrumanoel.com.mt.

ARTS FESTIVALS

Opera is Gozo

The Opera is Gozo festival is hosting a fjakkolata (flaming lanterns) at the hamlet of Santa Luċija, Kerċem, from 6.30pm onwards, which will be visible from all over Gozo.

At 8pm, Francis Camilleri will give a piano recital at the Ministry for Gozo Hall, St Francis Square, Victoria. The event is free, but reservations can be made on info@lastella.com.mt.

For more information about the festival and the full programme of events, visit www.visitgozo.com/blog/opera-is-gozo/.

Santa Luċija will be lit up with hundreds of candles tonight. Photo: Opera is Gozo

Birgufest

The three-day event is coming to an end today with an Inguardia parade between 10.30am and noon.

For more information, visit the Vittoriosa local council Facebook page.

MUSIC

Defected Malta

A three-day house music festival by Defected Records, a British independent record label specialising in house music recordings, compilation albums and events, is coming to a close today.

Today's line-up's features DJ Fat Tony, Groove Armada and Basement Jaxx. Events are being held at Fort St Elmo in Valletta and at Uno main stage and Treehaus in Ta' Qali.

For more information and tickets, visit defected.com/malta.

Groove Armada will be playing a DJ set at Uno in Ta' Qali tonight as part of the Defected Malta festival. Photo: Kristian Dowling/Getty Images/AFP

FILM

Moonage Daydream

A 2022 documentary on English singer-songwriter and actor David Bowie is showing for one last at Spazju Kreattiv today at 8pm.

Moonage Daydream, by visionary film-maker Brett Morgen and sanctioned by the Bowie estate, explores the artist's creative and musical journey and features previously unreleased footage from his personal archives, including live concert footage.

The documentary is certified 12. For tickets, log on to kreattivita.org.

David Bowie in a scene from Moonage Daydream. Photo: Neon Pictures

MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS

Irkottafest: Once Upon a Time

Kirkop is celebrating the tradition of ricotta-making with various activities for all the family. There will be demonstrations of how ricotta was made in the old days and of ravioli-making, artisanal works, traditional folk bands and live performances by JoMike and Lydon and Xarulù, among other activities.

The event is being held between 9am and 5pm. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

JoMike and Lydon will be performing at Irkottafest: Once Upon a Time in Kirkop today. Photo: Facebook

AFM Open Day

The Armed Forces of Malta is tomorrow holding an open day at Lyster Barracks in Ħal Far from 10am to 8pm. Among others, there will be static displays, Unit stands, a children’s area and activities for all the family. The programme ends with a concert by the AFM Band at 7pm. For more information, visit the Facebook page AFM Day 2022.

Ġenna ta’ Ġonna

The Floriana local council is once again organising the event Ġenna ta’ Ġonna. The public may visit the various gardens and historical sites of the locality for free. There will also be a number of activities for all the family. Eco Market Malta will also set up its eco-friendly market during the event. For more information, look up the Floriana local council Facebook page.

Argotti Gardens in Floriana. Photo: Shutterstock.com

VISUAL ARTS

Dying Planet

An exhibition by illustrator, designer and visual London-based artist ‘iella’ (Daniela Attard) focusing on climate anxiety and existential dread at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta closes today.

The artworks on display focus on the global impact of climate change with some reference to local issues and include strange figurative work and characters which serve as modern allegories.

For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.

More insight into the exhibition is available here.

Willie Apap – Colour and Light

A retrospective exhibition of works by Willie Apap (1918-1970), considered one of Malta’s leading exponents of 20th-century art, is on display at Il-Ħaġar – Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria, until tomorrow, October 10.

The 70 works on display feature portraits, landscapes and still-lifes, dancers, human figures, sacred and ethnic works in oils and inks, and are accompanied by a lavish 100-page GEMS # 20 catalogue.

The museum is open daily from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

The exhibition, curated by Maria Cassar, is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with the exhibition's curator Maria Cassar here.

Seated Female Looking at Window by Willie Apap

Imħaddra

The Razzett tal-Markiż cultural centre in Mosta is hosting a solo exhibition by Terezino Borg, a selt-taught artist who uses different mediums to portray nature.

The exhibition runs until October 16. Opening hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8pm and from Monday to Friday, from 6 to 8pm.

For more information, visit the Razzett tal-Markiż Facebook page.

Thread

A collective exhibition by Ebru Çinar, Stefan Spiteri and Bernice Vassallo is currently on at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

The three artists experiment a lot in the use of thread in their oeuvre. Apart from this medium, they are also bound by the thematic of nature and organic forms which are almost always present in their works.

The exhibition, curated by Art Sweven, runs until October 17. The gallery is open from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta' Fuq Facebook page.

Resonances

An exhibition by the late maestro Pawlu Grech is being held at The Volunteer Centre, St Bartholomew Street, Rabat.

From an early age, Grech showed proficiency both for music and for the visual arts. It was a twinned passion that was to persist throughout his life. This exhibition celebrates both sides of Grech, its title Resonances evoking the characteristics of both his music and visual art.

The exhibition, organised by Amanda Tabone, is part of an initiative managed by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector 'Art for VOs' and will be in aid of Animal Guardian, Cat Sanctuary, Luqa.

Resonances runs until October 22. It is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 6 to 9pm and on Sundays from 10am to 1pm. Consult the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Composition 30 (1964) by Pawlu Grech

150 / Richard Ellis

The Richard Ellis Archive, consisting of 39,000+ glass negatives documenting the period in Malta and Gozo between 1861 and 1938, has been digitised in archival-grade quality for the first time in its history.

The British-Maltese photographer (January 1842-December 1924) was one of the pioneers of photography in Malta during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Thirty large prints taken from his archive are currently on display at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, until October 23.

The exhibition is curated by Charles Paul Azzopardi and Ian Ellis. For more information, click here.

One may also read the Times of Malta interview with the collection's owner.

Fuq Tlieta

Camilleri Paris Mode of Rabat is hosting an exhibition of paintings by three Maltese artists – Pawl Carbonaro, Jesmond Vassallo and Paul Camilleri.

Carbonaro is one of Malta’s foremost veteran artists, who is famous for his abstracts and semi-abstracted landscapes; Vassallo has a very varied oeuvre, ranging from landscapes to nudes to still lifes; while Camilleri is exhibiting his tactile abstracts that fit well with the works of the other two artists.

Fuq Tlieta is open until the end of October. Log on to the Camilleri Paris Mode Facebook page for more information.

A painting by Pawlu Carbonaro on display at Camilleri Paris Mode.

Landmarks

Artist Fabio Borg is holding his eighth solo exhibition throughout the month of October at The Phoenicia, in Floriana.

Borg construed this collection of abstract landscapes, tilted Landmarks, as innate emotions being expressed onto canvas and painted by instinct. The paintings, therefore, become emotional landmarks that Borg invites the viewer to partake in.

Borg is sensitive to his surroundings and trees, or the seeming lack thereof, is one such issue often a topic of heated discussions. Therefore, these compositions, largely produced in the last two years, trees are the main protagonists in an idealised reinterpretation of nature.

Landmarks, on display at The Phoenicia's Palm Court Lounge, is curated by Charlene Vella.

It's 5 o'Clock Somewhere − A Collective Art Exhibition Exploring Guilty Pleasures

A collective exhibition, being held at BOHO Boutique Hotel in Cospicua, is inspired by the famous phrase used when one craves an alcoholic drink at 10am, and to the sting of a guilty conscience, one declares that it is 5 o'clock somewhere in the world.

The participating artists, Aaron Bezzina, Daniel Borg, Roderick Camilleri, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Rupert Cefai, Antoine Farrugia, Karl Froman, Lawrence Pavia, Amelia Saint George, Mario Sammut and Darren Tanti, are portraying such instances they have encountered during their artistic career.

The exhibition, curated by Melanie Erixon, runs until October 30. It is open daily from 10.30am till 1.30pm and on Wednesdays also from 7pm to 10pm. Click here for more information.

Wara l-Kwinti by Debbie Caruana Dingli

Architecture Student Expo 2022

A celebration of everything the Faculty for the Built Environment at the University of Malta does, is taking place at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The Architecture Student Expo is also an opportunity for the creativity of students and their ideas of future spaces and structures to be communicated to society through designs, sketches, digital graphics and architectural models.

The expo runs until October 30. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page and kreattivita.org.

BioArt Alchemy: Works by Anna Dumitriu

Hypersymbiont Dress by Anna Dumitriu. Photo: Anna Dumitriu

Internationally renowned British bioartist Anna Dumitriu is exhibiting for the first time at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The artist uses bioart, sculpture, installation and digital media to explore a range of topics, from the origins of society to the sustainable production of biodegradable plastic, cutting-edge genetics and the possibility of bacterially-enhanced super-humans.

The project, a commission of Spazju Kreattiv, features a collaboration with artist Alex May. It is supported by Esplora Interactive Science Centre and Science in the City, Malta.

BioArt Alchemy closes on October 30. For more information, click here.

Groundwaters

A collective exhibition featuring outsider art – an umbrella term coined for individuals producing art outside the culturally established centres – is taking place at Valletta Contemporary Gallery.

Titled Groundwaters, this exhibition is the first one in Malta to explore the perspectives of individuals who are somewhat marginalised, through their own design or otherwise, and who create work on the fringes of the mainstream.

Curated by Gabriel Zammit, it features the works of Anonymous, Emma Attard, Adrian Camilleri, William Driscoll, Emma Johnson, Salvina Muscat and Joe Vassallo. It includes ex-voto paintings, West African Bocio fetish dolls and other objects which have their roots in religion, magic and ritual.

The exhibition runs until November 12. Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 2 to 7pm. For more information, visit www.vallettacontemporary.com/.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Meet the Phoenicians of Malta

A Phoenician stone sarcophagus excavated last year at Għajn Klieb, on the outskirts of Rabat, is one of the major attractions of an exhibition at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

The exhibition brings to light the results of months of painstaking studies by a multidisciplinary team researching the sarcophagus and two other tombs discovered in the area, as well as their contents. The three tombs, although inherently different, shed light on the burial rituals of the earliest Phoenicians on the island.

The exhibition runs until October 30. The museum in Republic Street, Valletta, is open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm. Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge.

A Phoenician sarcophagus discovered last year is a main attraction of an exhibition at the Archaeology Museum in Valletta. Photo: Heritage Malta

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

An exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open weekly from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

whatson@timesofmalta.com