Malta has officially condemned Putin's decision to order troops into the former Soviet state's rebel-held Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

"This decision is a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, is inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, in breach of the Minsk agreements and undermines the possibility of a diplomatic solution," Malta's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into the two Moscow-backed rebel regions of Ukraine prompting a furious response from the West, with the United States denouncing the move at the UN Security Council as a "pretext for war".

After weeks of massing troops around Ukraine, Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, paving the way for the deployment of a potential invasion force. He also urged other countries to do the same

In its statement, Malta reiterated "its strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, as well as its sovereign right to choose its own foreign and security policy path".

It also said it is deeply concerned about multiple bombardments reported on the frontlines and said that "dialogue and diplomacy should continue to be pursued by all sides".

It urged both sides to respect commitments, abide by international law and return to diplomatic discussions in search of a peaceful solution.

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Robert Abela told journalists that during the last Council of Europe summit, he discussed sanctions on Russia in the event of an invasion in Ukraine.

"We discussed sanctions, in reaction to Russia actions, which could be cyber or military-based, or a mix of both, and we also considered what reaction those sanctions could provoke," he said.

"They may provoke retaliation which could impact gas provisions and subsequently, gas prices.

"Malta shares the same position as every other EU state on this issue. All of the 27 member states are united and this unity has defined us as a primary force across the world."

Russian President Vladimir Putin defended his orders, saying it was necessary to "take a long-overdue decision, to immediately recognise the independence" of the two regions.

In two official decrees, the Russian president instructed his defence ministry to assume "the function of peacekeeping" in the separatist-held regions.