Malta is “considering” taking in an Afghan family of three from Kabul after the Taliban claimed control of the country earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the Home Affairs Ministry said “Malta is considering the resettlement of an Afghan family of three individuals”.

The spokesperson added that talks are ongoing at EU level regarding the evacuation of Afghan staff working with an EU delegation in Kabul.

Earlier, the Nationalist Party said the government should prepare for a possible influx of Afghan migrants and coordinate such efforts with the EU.

The appeal was made by PN foreign affairs spokes-man Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici and Roselyn Borg Knight, party international secretary.

The PN expressed solidarity with the Afghan people and said the current developments were of major concern, hoping peace and stability would return to the country and that human rights would be observed.

The Taliban led a pariah regime from 1996-2001, infamous for a brutal rule in which girls could not go to school and people were stoned to death.

US-led forces invaded following the September 11 attacks. However, a two decade-long US-led effort to stabilise Afghanistan came quickly crashing down over the weekend as Taliban militants took control of Kabul.

Yesterday the Taliban gave their first press conference, announcing how they plan to run the country.

Women will enjoy rights according to sharia [Islamic law], and government workers are being urged to return to work as normal.

However, many Afghans do not trust promises made by the Taliban of clemency for those who had previously been opposed to their rule.