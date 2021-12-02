A major Malta-Italy drug ring has been laid bare in Italian court documents which detail how cocaine and cannabis were smuggled into the island using a local ferry company before being hidden in an Attard fruit and vegetable shop.

The documents, seen by Times of Malta, include reams of transcripts of recorded conversations from inside drug smugglers’ cars as well as intercepted telephone calls between Maltese and Italian traffickers who eventually turned on one another.

At one point they even discussed killing one of their associates whom they suspected of collaborating with the police.

Italian law enforcement yesterday announced the arrest of 16 people, including a Maltese national, for moving large quantities of cocaine and cannabis from Albania into Italy and eventually on to Malta.

Codenamed ‘Operation La Vallette’, the bust saw the arrest of 55-year-old John Spiteri, known to his associates as ‘Gianni’. Spiteri is alleged to have run the Maltese end of the smuggling operation together with some as yet unidentified associates.

Fabian Catania, also 55, was named as one of the Maltese players but was not arrested in operation La Vallette.

He is already facing criminal proceedings in Malta for alleged drug trafficking dating back to 2018.

A total of 430kg of cannabis, cannabis resin and cocaine were seized by Italy’s Guardia di Finanza as part of the bust announced on Wednesday.

100 officers involved in operation for years

Italy’s financial crime police, the Guardia di Finanza, said more than 100 officers from across Sicily were involved in the operation, which had been years in the making.

Times of Malta has read through the 500 pages of evidence submitted to the preliminary Catania courts that upheld the arrest of the 16 alleged drug traffickers.

The documents, compiled by Italian prosecutors, paint a picture of how Spiteri and the Italian Rosario Amico organised shipments of drugs from Puglia to Malta between 2018 and 2019. And how Catania had acted as a courier driving a Malta-registered Isuzu.

Other Italians and Albanians had also delivered shipments to Italy and Malta.

The investigation began with a focus on Amico, with the police working their way out from him, building a web of known associates across Sicily, southern Italy and Malta.

Video surveillance of Amico’s home and his multiple trips to Malta in quick succession led the police to review his finances with the tax authorities who found he was living well beyond his means.

He would routinely buy new luxury cars and boats and owned two prestigious properties while declaring a modest income.

Checks with Maltese ferry company Virtu Ferries established that he was travelling to Malta multiple times a year, as was an associate of his, Albanian national Eriseld Hoxhaj, known as Riku.

“Various [drug] transfers to Malta were monitored through the boarding lists provided by the Virtu Ferries company by Hoxhaj, Amico and others,” the documents read.

Amico’s son, Ray would also travel with the group and the Italian investigators established that he was delegated by his father to collect payment for drug shipments and to maintain contact with Spiteri, who headed the Maltese side of the operation.

Wiretaps of conversations between Amico and Spiteri are described by the Italian prosecutors as “typical of the dynamics of narcotics trafficking” in which they discuss prices of shipments and new methods of delivery.

Heated payment dispute

The prosecutors claim there was a heated payment dispute with Spiteri following the shipment of packets of cannabis.

In one intercepted conversation, two of Amico’s associates are heard discussing how they feared Spiteri wanted them dead.

“Surely Gianni [Spiteri] paid them to kill me... he wanted to kill me!” one unnamed suspect says in a lengthy transcript.

Later, the documents discuss how the office of the Maltese Attorney General had informed Italian prosecutors that Catania had been arrested in Malta in June 2018 after he was found in possession of 85kg of cannabis.

An Attard fruit and vegetable shop

The drugs, believed to originate from the same smuggling operation, were found hidden inside a fruit and vegetable shop in Attard. A garage and a warehouse in Marsa have also been identified.

In another section of the court documents, the Italian prosecutors detail how Amico and Spiteri met in Sicily and at one point discussed the use of plastic beverage containers to smuggle drugs into Malta.

During that meeting, Amico warned Spiteri that their Albanian associates were growing wary of him.

“They are convinced that you are dangerous, reckless and that when you try to make more and more money you aren’t cautious enough,” Amico tells Spiteri in an intercepted conversation.

Amico goes on to implore Spiteri to be careful. Prudence, he says, is essential if they are to avoid any “unpleasant surprises”.

“You cannot neglect this otherwise you’re done. People end up in jail; are we going to end up there too? Police have their eyes open. We aren’t importing sweets or cakes here. You understand?” Amico tells him.

'Papa they’re waiting for you'

Spiteri then tells Amico that he fears he and his brother are in grave danger. He tells Amico that “the Croats” are looking for him over an €80,000 debt and that he fears they intend to kill him.

Later, Spiteri tells Amico that they have a problem with one of their drug couriers and that they may have to take matters into their own hands.

“We need to get rid of that asshole... that guy who opened his mouth... that guy who drove the truck,” Spiteri says.

In a subsequent transcript, ostensibly fearing the closing noose of law enforcement, Amico tells Spiteri that he is convinced that if he travels to Malta he will have his passport seized.

“My son Pietro told me when he last returned: ‘Papa they’re waiting for you there’.”