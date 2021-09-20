Economy Minister Silvio Schembri was among the passengers aboard Malta’s first scheduled commercial flight to Libya in years on Monday.

Malta is the first EU member state to resume flights to Libya.

The resumed air link – a weekly flight between Malta International Airport and Libyan capital Tripoli – was first discussed several months ago, with Prime Minister Robert Abela having revealed the plans in April.

It marks a key step in the consolidation of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which were abruptly cut by civil war in Libya following the fall of Muammar Ghaddafi.

Speaking at a press conference in Tripoli alongside Libyan Transport Minister Mohammed Salem Al Shahoubi, Schembri said that Malta had consistently conveyed Libyan thoughts and concerns within international fora and had great belief in Libya’s potential.

“Today is an important step forward, though much more needs to be done. We see Libyans not only as neighbours, but as brothers,” the minister said.

Libyan minister Al Shahoubi said that he hoped that the weekly flight would contribute to Libya’s economic growth and prosperity.

During his visit to Libya, Schembri also met with his counterpart, Libyan Economy Minister Mohammed Haweg, to discuss potential avenues of economic collaboration between the two countries.