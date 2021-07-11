Malta needs a new government – one that would not risk people’s lives and livelihoods, Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Addressing party supporters on the PN’s radio station, the Opposition leader said the current government was not proactive when it comes to curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It first allows a crisis, and then manages it – management by crisis. The government is incompetent and does not want to listen to stakeholders,” he said in reaction to a recent spike in COVID numbers and the government’s decision to allow in only vaccinated travellers.

On Friday, Health Minister Chris Fearne also announced that English language schools will be closed this week, after it was reported that the majority of cases were detected among students.

Grech lambasted the government for “giving” students €300 to spend in Malta, saying the money had been handed to “the wrong tourists”.

Now everyone will have to suffer, he said.

“We need a change, we cannot continue risking our lives and livelihood anymore,” he added.

Earlier, he noted that a person on Friday told him the PN was being unfair with the government, as there was no manual on how to deal with the pandemic.

Grech, however, said that Malta should have learnt from past mistakes.

While Malta was not prepared for the first waves, the rise in numbers this time around was due to the government’s stubbornness, arrogance and failure to heed experts’ advice, he added.

Travellers, he suggested, should be allowed in the country if they take a test before their departure and another one when they land.

'Everyone duty-bound to work for good of the country'

Grech reiterated his call for national unity.

“My message is clear: I’m calling on anyone who wants to work for the good of our country to come forward,” he said.

Everyone was duty-bound to work for the good of their country and fix the damage caused by amateurism, he added saying that Malta had lost its credibility and people needed to join forces with PN.

“Malta’s name was damaged by the few, but the damage needs to be fixed by all of us.

“Sometimes you enter a shop, and you are met with a sign that says ‘if you break it, you pay for it’… this time around they broke it but we are all going to pay for it.”

Grech also reacted to a MaltaToday survey showing that trust in him and the Prime Minister was increasing.

However, the gap between the leaders remains relatively static at 21 points.

He said that the survey results show some development but he was even more determined to strengthen and renew the party.