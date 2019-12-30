Malta needs a proper and comprehensive energy policy if it is to finally make unplanned power cuts a thing of the past, the Democratic Party has said.



In a statement issued hours after a sudden power outage left many towns and villages without power on Sunday evening, the PD promised an energy plan and a guarantee that such power cuts would no longer plague local homes and businesses.



“It is evident that a National Energy Policy and a corresponding holistic approach is required to avoid future power outages,” the PD said.



“PD will roll out its energy plan should any of the two major parties not address the situation once and for all.”



The party thanked technicians and workers who worked during the festive season to restore power to affected localities.



Enemalta has been plagued by problems over the past month, with two major nationwide electricity cuts which it blamed on problems with the undersea interconnector. Following the second such power cut, the company warned people to expect other, shorter outages over the weeks to come.