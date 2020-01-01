Protesters’ chants of “Mafia!” and “Assassini!” mix with the sounds of blowing horns, the clattering of drums and the revving of government ministers’ cars fleeing a barrage of eggs, carrots and water.

These surprising and shocking scenes have defined social engagement in 2019 and two University of Malta academics believe Malta needs more of them in the future.

Anna Borg, director of the Centre for Labour Studies and Andrew Azzopardi, dean of the Faculty for Social Wellbeing, say that these actions along with the engagement of civil society will help change the country from the ground up.

Activists protest against development plans in Balluta Bay.

The academics were asked about their views on Malta’s social future in the New Year and decade.

Dr Borg was critical that the country was regressing in different areas and that more protests and activism would “really shake things from the ground up and bring about the necessary changes from the grassroots rather than wait for the

politicians to do so”.

She claimed that the protests and civil society groups were identifying the lack of good governance in Malta on a range of areas from rule of law to

the large-scale construction in the country.

“The protests by different groups are highlighting the gross shortcomings related to good governance, the uglification of our island with yet more buildings, the lack of adequate protection by the police to victims of domestic violence, among many other issues that need to be addressed,” Dr Borg said.

The academic said civil society and women’s organisations were making their voices heard, calling for change and standing up to the authorities. She cited this as her positive aspect to emerge in 2019.

“The only hope seems to be coming from civil society, especially those led by women and by the Graffitti movement, which thankfully, are leading the way. We need more people to speak up and to question our politicians and demand more from them.”

Prof. Azzopardi also praised the role of Malta’s civil society, saying they were a key “source and resource” that would help Malta to get through the current political crisis.

The last two months has seen several protests sparked by the damning revelations and developments which emerged in the investigation of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Climate activists lie down in front of parliament in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Protests have been coordinated by the rule of law NGO Repubblika and Occupy Justice along with sit-ins carried out by Graffitti. They have been calling for justice in the wake of the Caruana Galizia murder probe as well as the resignation of the Prime Minister and investigation of key political figures allegedly connected to corrupt and criminal practices.

Prof. Azzopardi said the current political situation “has taken over completely and we cannot think straight on anything else at the moment.”

He said the situation needs to be resolved, “before we can keep addressing some very important issues, such as the inclusion of disabled people in the community, gender issues and LGBTQI issues, to name just a few.

“We need to go beyond having good and effective laws, we need to see changes coming from the ground up,” he added.

Cottonera residents protest against American University of Malta plans. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Dr Borg stressed the need for the government and Opposition to “reinvent itself” and that the current set of “bad and mediocre politicians on both sides” should be replaced, with people who can make a positive contribution to our country.

She admitted, however, that this is unlikely to happen any time soon.”

On this topic, Prof. Azzopardi said he would be keen on seeing greater gender equality in the field of politics.

It would improve Malta’s political landscape, “if there are more women who have access to leadership in this country”.

The government had previously proposed a public consultation in March on a gender equality mechanism that would see an additional 12 MPs added to the Parliament to increase female participation in politics. The scope of the corrective mechanism was for both sexes to reach at least 40 per cent of the seats in the House.

The gender with less than 40 per cent of the seat would be able to garner a maximum of a further 12 seats, shared equally across the political parties in the House, with six going to the government and six to the Opposition.

Prof. Azzopardi said that in order to create future change in our communities, we need to give children and young people, rights, a voice and a role in

them.

He explained that children and young people are only consulted, “in a tokenistic way and when most convenient for us”.

Malta's Kurdish community holds a demonstration. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

“If we really would like to see an impact and some important changes in our communities, we adults need to move off to the side and allow children and young people to start having a more institutionalised and structured role,” he said.

This was a realistic target. It just required the willingness to allow young people to have a voice.

“As adults, in so many areas we have failed drastically.”