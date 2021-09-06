Malta is now officially recognising Egypt's digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate and Lebanon's vaccination record card.
In a statement on Monday, the health and tourism authorities said the recognised vaccines remain those approved by the European Medicines Authority.
COVID vaccination courses are only recognised 14 days after the administration of the Pfizer, Astra Zeneca or Moderna's second dose, or a fortnight after a J&J jab.
Malta currently recognises the digital vaccine certificates of the EU, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, Serbia, Gibraltar, Jersey, Guernsey, Qatar, Albania and Australia and the United States of America record card.
