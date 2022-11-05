The government has announced that Malta is to observe two days of national mourning and that flags will fly at half-mast as the country marks the death of former Prime Minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici.

Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici served as Prime Minister between 1984 and 1987 and died on Saturday aged 89.

Sunday, November 6, 2022 and Monday, November 7, 2022 have been declared national days of mourning and flags on all public buildings will be flown at half-mast as a symbol of respect.

The principal permanent secretary Tony Sultana has written to all permanent secretaries, director generals, directors and heads of public entities advising them to make the necessary arrangements.

In an earlier statement, the government said that the Mifsud Bonnici family had turned down the offer of a state funeral.

Mifsud Bonnici had declared in a letter that he did not want such a burial, it said.