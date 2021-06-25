Malta has finalised testing its EU vaccine certificate (EUDCC) systems, just in time for the bloc-wide rollout on Thursday.

According to the European Commission's website, all member states are now "technically ready to connect to the EUDCC gateway". Earlier in June, Malta was one of just three countries that were still in the testing phase.

Meanwhile, 18 countries are already connected to the EU-wide system, up from just nine a month ago. Malta is not one of these countries and has yet to connect to the system.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has repeatedly said he is confident Malta's system will be connected in time for the official launch.

Certificates will be issued free of charge by national authorities and will be available in either digital or paper format containing a QR code.

They will serve as proof that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, has recovered from the virus or received a negative test result.

Those vaccinated in Malta can already get hold of their certificates which they can use to travel back to the island or to visit the elderly. As from July 5, the certificate can also start being used to attend mass events.

On Thursday, the health authorities also announced they would start recognising the UK's certificates after the country placed the island on its green list.

Because of the spread of the Delta variant in the UK, Malta will only be allowing in fully-vaccinated British tourists in possession of a valid vaccine certificate. This rule comes into force on June 30.