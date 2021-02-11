Another 151 people in Malta have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 2,401.

Health authorities carried out 3,491 swab tests over the previous 24 hours, meaning there was a positivity rate of 4.3 per cent.

There were no new deaths.

Meanwhile, 156 virus patients recovered overnight.

Healthcare workers administered a total of 44,598 vaccine doses by Wednesday, including 12,928 second doses.

On Wednesday, AstraZeneca confirmed that a consignment of the vaccine received on Sunday can be used after the Health Ministry sought advice from the manufacturer over concerns about a temperature probe attached to the shipment by the manufacturer.