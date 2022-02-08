Another 186 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded overnight, as an 85-year-old woman died while being positive to the virus, health authorities said on Tuesday.

Another 286 patients recovered. This means there are currently 2,230 known active COVID cases in Malta.

Eighty-nine of the current COVID-19 patients are in hospital, including four who are receiving intensive treatment.

On Monday, 175 new cases were recorded and there were 90 patients in hospital including five in intensive care.

A total of 335,128 booster doses have been given in the Maltese islands so far.